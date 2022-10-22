Will & Grace cast share tributes to Leslie Jordan after tragic death

Actor Leslie Jordan’s Will & Grace co-stars have penned heartfelt tributes to the late star after his tragic death in a car crash.

Leslie Jordan died in a single car crash in Los Angeles after a suspected medical emergency, police sources told TMZ. He was 67 years old.

A spokesperson said, “The world is definitely a much-darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan.

“Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times.”

As well as his acting career, the gay man became an accidental Instagram star after his hilarious, almost-daily videos from Covid lockdown earned him millions of followers.

But queer audiences will remember him as the acid-tongued Beverley Leslie in Will & Grace. Jordan won an Emmy for his recurring role as Karen’s flamboyant frenemy.

Co-star Megan Mullally penned a lengthy, heartfelt tribute to Jordan on Instagram, remembering him as “a virtuoso of comedy”.

“My heart is breaking. I really can’t believe it. Leslie Jordan was, hands down, one of the greats,” she wrote.

“People use that expression a lot, and I’m not sure it’s always applicable.

“There aren’t that many people who are truly great at anything. But Leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy. His timing, his delivery, all apparently effortless.

“You can’t get any better than that. What a friendly, fun-loving, dear person.

Mullally said the pair were together in September at a book festival event for his recent autobiography How Y’all Doing?

“The prestigious national book festival was showcasing Leslie and his best-selling book in Washington DC, and he’d asked me to come interview him for his event,” Mullally said.

“I’d done my prep. But it was all completely unnecessary, of course, as I just had to barely unleash him and he went off on a series of absolutely hilarious stories that had the very large audience in hysterics for a solid hour.

“Off-stage, he was so relaxed and happy, there with his best friend Mike. He truly seemed so happy.”

Mullally said Leslie Jordan was a born storyteller and his sudden Instagram fame “meant so much to him”.

“How brilliant it was that millions of people were able to discover the real Leslie and his love of life and unparalleled story-telling abilities on Instagram,” she wrote.

“He had so much to share, and it meant so much to him that finally he’d found a vehicle through which to share it.

“He was absolutely unique. One of a kind. Thank you to all of his fans! He really loved you all and was so genuinely appreciative of you.

“I’m so so glad that I got to spend some time with Leslie that day before and after the event, just us, catching up.

“I felt such a deep affection for him that day; he was so warm and present and darling. As we were leaving, I got a couple more big hugs and told him I loved him, as usual. So glad! what a gift!

“Love you, Leslie. Miss you already. And one thing I know for sure… there will never ever be another you.”

‘Everyone who ever met him, loved him’

Will & Grace co-star Sean Hayes also said his “heart is broken” at the death of his “dear friend”.

“Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with,” Hayes wrote on Instagram.

“Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him.

“A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. Leslie, you will be missed, my dear friend.”

Eric McCormack said he was “crushed” by the news and described Jordan as “the funniest and flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known.”

“The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his Will and Grace episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man,” he tweeted.

Dolly Parton, who Jordan collaborated with on a gospel album last year, called the actor her “lil’ brother” and said she was “hurt and shocked by the news, as if I had lost a family member”.

“I know people people always say, “Oh they will be missed” but, in this case, that could not be more true,” Dolly wrote.

Leslie Jordan earned millions of online followers during pandemic

Leslie Jordan was born in Tennessee before he moved to Los Angeles in the 1980s to pursue acting.

The performer earned an unexpected new following in the past two years after he returned to his hometown during the pandemic lockdown.

He filmed Instagram videos almost daily, often asking his millions of new followers “How ya’ll doin?” and regaling them with stories about Hollywood or his childhood.

“Someone called from California and said, ‘Oh, honey, you’ve gone viral,'” Jordan said recently.

“And I said, ‘No, no, I don’t have COVID. I’m just in Tennessee.’

“For a while there, it was, like, obsessive. And I thought, ‘This is ridiculous. Stop, stop, stop.’

“You know, it almost became, ‘If it doesn’t happen on Instagram, it didn’t happen.’ And I thought, ‘You’re 65, first of all. You’re not some teenage girl.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leslie Jordan (@thelesliejordan)

