Wild Jacob Elordi thriller Saltburn is coming to streaming

Emerald Fennell’s wild queer thriller Saltburn is coming to streaming in Australia in just a few weeks time.

The gothic coming-of-age drama stars Barry Keoghan and Aussie Jacob Elordi scored positive reviews and a lot of conversation over a full-frontal scene, some wild erotic scenes, its bonkers twists and a shock ending.

The British director’s follow-up to 2020’s Promising Young Woman tells the story of Oliver (Barry Keoghan), a middle-class Oxford student and social outcast.

Oliver becomes increasingly obsessed with classmate Felix (Jacob Elordi) after spending a summer immersed in his privileged family life on their sprawling Saltburn estate.

“I think the laugh-gasp is the thing that I’m always looking for in a movie,” Emerald Fennell explained to EW.

“And I think it’s also where you start to question yourself as an audience member.

“Those places where you’re like, ‘Is this sexy? Is it revolting? Do I love him? Do I hate him?’ That’s part of what this movie is about.”

Emerald added, “I’m gratified by the amount of anecdotal evidence of people getting lucky after watching [Saltburn].

“The premiere was pretty interesting. I got a lot of phone calls the next day from, oh, I dunno… happy customers.”

The film’s supporting cast includes scene-stealer Rosamund Pike and Richard E Grant as Felix’s mother and father. Promising Young Woman lead Carey Mulligan also makes a hilarious appearance, alongside Alison Oliver and Archie Madekwe.

Saltburn opened in Australian cinemas just last month. The film will arrive on streaming in Australia and worldwide on Prime Video from December 22.

