Wild dark comedy Rotting in the Sun has real gay sex scenes

Director Sebastián Silva’s unhinged comedy thriller Rotting in the Sun is bringing uncensored gay sex scenes to Australian cinemas this week.

The subversive new queer indie film by the Chilean filmmaker has attracted loads of attention for its scenes of ~unsimulated sexual activity~.

But the R-rated Rotting in the Sun is a mainstream flick: it was a hit at the Sundance Film Festival and critics have given it some glowing reviews.

Director Sebastián Silva plays a very unflattering version of himself in the film, depressed and trapped in a self-destructive spiral.

Stuck in his apartment doom-scrolling online and doing drugs, Sebastián picks himself up and travels to a gay resort town in Mexico.

And so begins an extreme and uncensored montage of full-frontal male nudity and gay sex on a Mexican cruising beach.

Among the nude men is gay comedian and Instagram influencer Jordan Firstman, who’s also playing an unhinged version of himself.

Jordan pitches a project to Sebastián, which the director hates but his HBO bosses love.

Sebastián reluctantly agrees to join the project and invites Jordan to his place in the city to start writing.

But when Jordan arrives back to Mexico City, Sebastián Sebastián is nowhere to be found.

The focus shifts to Jordan as he dances, sleeps and snorts his way through the city on a wild quasi-detective journey to find out the truth about Sebastián’s disappearance.

Could Sebastián’s put-upon housekeeper, Señora Vero, know more than she’s letting on?

‘You don’t know whether to laugh or feel terrified’

In the dark comedy-thriller, Sebastián Silva takes aim at himself, class tensions, the film business, the instant gratification of Instagay culture and more.

“You don’t know whether to laugh or feel terrified, but it’s a comedy,” Sebastián explained.

“There is a serious aspect to it, in terms of what it’s saying about queer creative people. I’m very brutal in the way I criticize my own people, but I’m also s___ting on HBO, and social media.”

Sebastián told IndieWire, “I told Jordan I would fully humiliate him and make fun of what he does, not even ironically.

“Because he’s so direct and openly sexual with everybody all the time, I asked him if he would be willing to have explicit sex in the movie. And he was like, ‘Okay.’

“There must be more than 40 d___s in this movie… but the explicit sex is supposed to bring a layer of comedy more than shock or hostility.”

Rotting in the Sun is in select Australian cinemas this week, including Brisbane’s New Farm Cinemas on Friday and Saturday night (October 20 and 21) and Ritz Cinemas in Sydney next week.

Watch the NSFW trailer for Rotting in the Sun below:

