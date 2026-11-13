‘Wild Abandon’ gives queer intimacy new life at Brisbane Powerhouse

Playlab Theatre Productions’ Wild Abandon opens at Brisbane Powerhouse this week and is a play about sex and the things sex drags into the light. Director Danial Lammin shares how this work gives audiences new perspectives on queer, trans and racial intimacy.
What do we do when the rules we made to feel safe are the very things keeping us lonely?
A one-night stand. A long-awaited reunion. A hook-up gone off script. Wild Abandon explores identity, control, fantasy, racism, shame, love, and truth.
Set across a single night in a nondescript hotel room, the play follows three couples arriving with three different agendas, but all chasing the same thing: permission.
Director Daniel Lammin joined the project when rehearsals were about to start, and the script was being finalised.
“We got the six actors into a room around a table, and had them debate the script and try new things,” Lammin tells us while sitting in the foyer of the Powerhouse waiting for the cast to arrive.
“We brought so many people from so many different life experiences from the queer community within the project to work on it.”
View this post on Instagram
“Everyone was able to kind of advocate for authenticity within the storylines. From different bisexual and trans characters and characters of colour. We brought the whole kind of spectrum of queer characters in to try and find what stories might be unexpected, different or exciting for an audience.”
Related content:
- Melt’s giant pink Rubber Duck joins Brisbane Pride Rally
- Archbishop wants Divine Playhouse funding pulled. The queer nuns have thoughts.
- How being a drag king influenced the director of queer comedy ‘Trophy Boys’
Three couples in a room unaware of the others
It’s the final night of Lilly’s ‘free pass’ from her marriage. In a hotel bar, she meets Francis, a trans woman who’s tired of men wanting to test their queerness.
Serene and Jade are past lovers who promised to meet again in the hotel room if they’re single in 5 years.
In a hotel room, Jo is waiting alone. Mik is late. When he does turn up, this Grindr hook-up goes off-script as the pair struggle to connect.
“The three evenings are happening simultaneously,” Lammin said. “The beautiful spectacle of the show is you’re watching three couples who are completely unaware of each other. They have no idea that the other characters are there or that moments are speaking simultaneously.”
“The beautiful thing we found, splitting it up in rehearsals, was the ways the three storylines mirror and connect. It is six characters in a room, even if the characters aren’t aware of each other.”
“You’re seeing characters break through the barriers of communication; it results in some pretty amazing moments of theatrical spectacle without the need for lights, set or AV stuff to do the work. It’s just watching bodies and space and voices work together kind of synchronically, which I think is really cool.”
‘Everyone had a voice in it’
Wild Abandon writers Seán Dowling and Merlynn Tong are also in the production, which led to greater exploration of the work during rehearsals.
“They were able to share the writer’s perspective,” Lammin said, “But everyone had a voice in it if anything felt imbalanced. We were able to change things on the floor and see if it worked, which had a beautiful domino effect.”
“I think everyone felt very protective of the idea that we were making a work that didn’t fall into the usual white, cisgender gay male narrative.”
“What if you were just watching six queer characters try to talk to one another, both verbally and also through sexual intimacy? What does that look like?”
After two previews this week, Wild Abandon opens on Friday, November 13 and runs until Saturday, November 21.
Lammin is proud to hear that, after the previews, audience members feel like this is something they haven’t seen before.
“Especially in terms of the frankness with which it talks about sexual intimacy,” he said, “Regardless of queer sexual intimacy, that feels quite distinct.”
View this post on Instagram
Queer stories and bodies onstage in a new light
“The audience is seeing queer stories depicted in three different genres that don’t usually see queer narratives,” he shared.
“Intense romantic dramas, but also slapstick comedy and giddy romance. But they are also seeing queer bodies on stage, which I think we took for granted a little bit in rehearsal.”
“We’re putting queer bodies on stage in a way that hopefully doesn’t feel exploitative, and hopefully feels celebratory, surprising and illuminating for an audience that may not have thought about that.”
“Just because we all fit in the acronym doesn’t mean that all the letters of the acronym know how to talk to one another.”
“This is an opportunity for any audience, really, but in particular, a queer audience, to see what it is like to be another member of our community through a different set of eyes. That was something that I think was quite clear from the preview. I hope that’s what people take away from it going forward.”
Wild Abandon is an R18+ play that includes coarse language, adult themes, sexual content, and partial nudity, running from November 13 to November 21. Get your ticket and find out more here.
For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, and community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.