‘Wifed’: Veronicas star Jessica Origliasso got engaged to girlfriend

The Veronicas singer Jessica Origliasso has announced she’s officially engaged to “the woman of her dreams”, girlfriend Alex Smith.

Jessica has confirmed the big news on Instagram in new photos of her and her partner showing off their rings.

The singer wrote, “WIFED. (Still crying a week later.) I’ve waited my whole life for you.

“I can’t wait to marry you. Thank you to everyone for the love and comments the past week.”

The Queensland-born singer and partner Alex, who is a jewellery designer, earlier shared a video to social media of their underground marriage proposal in Paris.

In the video, the couple race down a set of stairs to the sprawling underground Catacombs of Paris, the popular tourist attraction lined with millions of human skulls and bones, to propose to each other deep in the tunnels.

“Closed down the Paris Catacombs to propose to the woman of my dreams – and she proposed back,” Jessica wrote on her post.

“Till death do us part, and beyond. I love you I love you my fiancé.”

Jessica Origliasso gets approval from sister Lisa

Jessica Origliasso’s twin sister Lisa, who is the other half of the twins’ band The Veronicas, also commented and gave her approval to the couple.

“Mummy says well done my Jessie,” she wrote, also adding, “PSA: Yes, everyone. I approve!”

In October 2020, Jessica Origliasso announced she had split with ex-partner Kai Carlton after living apart amid travel restrictions during the pandemic.

The Veronicas star and partner Alex Smith went public with their relationship last year. The two women appear together regularly on each other’s social media accounts.

