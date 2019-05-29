‘Wicked’ star Megan Hilty returning to Brisbane for solo show

Stage, screen and television star Megan Hilty will return to QPAC in Brisbane next month with a brand-new show and a 40-piece orchestra.

Megan first found fame on Broadway as Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked. Television audiences discovered her in the musical drama Smash about a musical based on the life of Marilyn Monroe.

“My mom heard that, if a tone-deaf person sings to their unborn child, the child would be born tone-deaf… so mom refused to sing to me,” Megan said.

However, as a baby Megan’s mum “put me on the floor, in front of the record player, and let me listen to the likes of Manhattan Transfer, and my favourite Whitney Houston.”

After graduating from university with a theatre degree, Megan made her Broadway debut in 2004 in Wicked. She understudied for Kristen Chenoweth in the role of Glinda.

Megan assumed the role full-time in 2005 and made it her own. She starred on Broadway and toured with Wicked until 2009.

During this time, she also appeared on television shows including Bones, Desperate Housewives and Ugly Betty.

Megan also provided the voice for Snow White in Shrek The Third, together with numerous other animated features and television series.

Megan Hilty starred in TV’s ‘Smash’

But most of us know Megan Hilty as Ivy Linn, an actress desperate to land the lead in a musical about the life of Marilyn Monroe.

Hilty starred in the television show Smash, about a Broadway musical called Bombshell, which ran for two amazing seasons.

Debra Messing from Will and Grace, Broadway legend Bernadette Peters, and Academy Award winner Anjelica Houston made up the stellar cast.

Smash and Bombshell both produced soundtracks (which we all love), and many a drag performer borrowed those songs to perform on stage… including me.

After a one-off performance for a charity event, the fictional musical Bombshell will soon become a real-life stage musical on Broadway.

In the meantime, Megan released several CDs to keep us occupied. My favourite is her live Cabaret show “Megan Hilty — Live at The Café Carlyle”. Megan tours regularly, with her first tour of Australia in 2016) selling out within days.

Megan hits our shore again in June, playing QPAC in Brisbane on Thursday, June 20.

If her 2016 tour is anything to go by, I recommend getting tickets sooner rather than later, as that sold out super-quick.

Tickets are available on the QPAC website.

