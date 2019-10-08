Why you should celebrate on International Lesbian Day

International Lesbian Day, held on October 8, is a day for lesbians the world over to come together to celebrate lesbian herstory, diversity and culture.

The day is recognised annually and is a great opportunity for women, families and friends to come together, connect, celebrate and raise awareness about the importance of community.

We don’t know the exact origin of International Lesbian Day. However, it almost certainly began in our region.

Some say the day began in 1980 when a Lesbian Day March was held in New Zealand. Others say the day started in the 1990s.

The first International Lesbian Day to be recognised in Australia was in 1990, with an event at the Collingwood Town Hall in Melbourne on October 13.

It featured musicians, market stalls and readings during the afternoon and a women’s dance with live bands in the evening.

Celebrations were then held in Melbourne on or around October 8 for another several years to promote lesbian visibility, discussion and entertainment, and to make a strong show of lesbian solidarity.

In the past years, companies held celebratory events around the day, including festivals, expos and gatherings to celebrate lesbians and allies.

The entire community is encouraged to get together at their own events or support their community by donating to charities supporting lesbian women.

International Lesbian Day is all-inclusive. It’s a day to be shared by lesbians and allies of lesbian rights.

See some of the Australian and New Zealand groups celebrating International Lesbian Day below:

Sending love to all of our lesbian followers on International Lesbian Day! 🌈🥰👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩👭

“A DAY WITHOUT LESBIANS IS LIKE A DAY WITHOUT SUNSHINE,” Gay Freedom Day Parade, San Francisco, California, June 1979. Photographer unknown, c/o @chicagotribune. #internationallesbianday pic.twitter.com/eoY9MBtAN0 — Melbourne Queer Film Festival (@mqff) October 8, 2019

Today is International Lesbian Day. At Switchboard we recognise and pay respect to all the Lesbians who volunteer and work at all levels at Switchboard. We recognise their contributions, expertise and generosity in serving the LGBTIQA+ community. pic.twitter.com/UpbqxXQEhD — Switchboard (@switchboard_vic) October 8, 2019

Today is International Lesbian Day! 👩‍❤️‍👩💜#InternationalLesbianDay celebrates lesbian culture and visibility on the 8th of October every year. It’s a day to be shared by lesbians and allies of lesbian rights. 👭 pic.twitter.com/4ujWuQjBFA — Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras (@sydneymardigras) October 7, 2019

Happy International Lesbian Day! International Lesbian Day celebrates our fabulous lesbian community and their visibility. They have played a vital role in the queer rights movement around the world, particularly in Aotearoa. pic.twitter.com/NkhhnBkPC2 — Auckland Pride Festival 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@AucklandPride) October 7, 2019

Today is #InternationalLesbianDay! 🏳️‍🌈❤️🏳️‍🌈❤️ Held on 8 October, the day acknowledges the rich diversity within our community, and celebrates our stories, culture and history. The day is also an opportunity to knock down some of the stereotypes about what it means to be a lesbian. pic.twitter.com/UHZ7oxVZ0g — ACON (@ACONhealth) October 7, 2019

