Why you should celebrate on International Lesbian Day

international lesbian day historical march

International Lesbian Day, held on October 8, is a day for lesbians the world over to come together to celebrate lesbian herstory, diversity and culture.

The day is recognised annually and is a great opportunity for women, families and friends to come together, connect, celebrate and raise awareness about the importance of community.

We don’t know the exact origin of International Lesbian Day. However, it almost certainly began in our region.

Some say the day began in 1980 when a Lesbian Day March was held in New Zealand. Others say the day started in the 1990s.

The first International Lesbian Day to be recognised in Australia was in 1990, with an event at the Collingwood Town Hall in Melbourne on October 13.

It featured musicians, market stalls and readings during the afternoon and a women’s dance with live bands in the evening.

Celebrations were then held in Melbourne on or around October 8 for another several years to promote lesbian visibility, discussion and entertainment, and to make a strong show of lesbian solidarity.

In the past years, companies held celebratory events around the day, including festivals, expos and gatherings to celebrate lesbians and allies.

The entire community is encouraged to get together at their own events or support their community by donating to charities supporting lesbian women.

International Lesbian Day is all-inclusive. It’s a day to be shared by lesbians and allies of lesbian rights.

See some of the Australian and New Zealand groups celebrating International Lesbian Day below:

