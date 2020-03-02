‘Why we march’: ABC’s Nate Byrne slams homophobic Mardi Gras abuse

ABC weather presenter Nate Byrne has hit out at “sick” homophobic abuse he received after marching in Mardi Gras.

The ABC News Breakfast weatherman and meteorologist was part of the ABC’s first Mardi Gras float in the parade on Saturday night.

Advertisements

But taking to social media on Sunday, the presenter shared a screenshot of a homophobic message from a bigoted viewer after the parade.

Just minutes after midnight on Saturday night, a man messaged Nate, “P***ter, now you know why I won’t watch News breakfast! This is a sick world we live in.”

In the tweet, Nate clapped back, “It IS a sick world we live in – one where this kind of unprovoked spray of hatred is still on the cards.

“This is why we march.”

Byrne joined ABC makeup artist Kerrie Stanley and presenters including Patricia Karvelas, Annabel Crabb and Fran Kelly on ABC’s first Mardi Gras float.

“So proud to be part of #MardiGras2020… first time for both me AND for your ABC,” he tweeted.

“The team smashed it. Thanks to the crowd for all of the love!”

‘Those people can go back under their rocks’ after Mardi Gras

On Monday morning, Nate’s ABC News Breakfast colleagues praised the ABC’s float and told the homophobes to “go back under their rocks”.

“You might have seen on social media Nate was the subject of some disgusting, some disgraceful homophobic comments,” co-host Michael Rowland said.

“We think [they are] just appalling here on News Breakfast.

“We are so proud of not just Nate, but all of our colleagues, Fran Kelly, Patricia Karvelas, Annabel Crabb and everybody who took part.

“Those people sending those sorts of messages can go back under their rocks this morning.”

So proud to be part of #MardiGras2020… first time for both me AND for your ABC. The team smashed it. Thanks to the crowd for all of the love! #abcpride pic.twitter.com/66IlLy7NjC — Nate Byrne (@SciNate) February 29, 2020

Advertisements

I have the best family. 😁 @BreakfastNews and our audience absolutely rock. Lots of love all round. x pic.twitter.com/LcSUJtR6Ku — Nate Byrne (@SciNate) March 2, 2020

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.