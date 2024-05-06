Why this is Australia’s most queer Eurovision yet

The Eurovision Song Contest is back for another year and it may just be the queerest yet for Australia.

This year’s edition will be held in Malmö, Sweden following Loreen’s historic win last year with Tattoo.

Australia is back for another year and will be represented by the truly fabulous Electric Fields with their song One Milkali (One Blood).

Queer identity

Electric Fields is made up of Zaachariaha Fielding and Michael Ross and they put their queer identity at the very forefront of their music.

Michael told the Guardian about growing up gay in conservative Queensland.

“I had to try to walk differently, I had to move my hands differently. And it’s a very unique experience that only queer people would really understand – pretending that you’re the opposite of what you are,” he said.

Zaachariaha was raised in the remote desert community of Mimili in South Australia’s Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara lands.

“With my family, I didn’t even come out … There was no reason for it. My brother reminded me of it a few years ago – he said, ‘You know, you didn’t really come out to us.’ I didn’t really verbalise it, I was just more being it,” Zaachariaha told the Guardian.

Michael shared with QNews the importance of being authentic.

“What is always a focus when we create a track is that both Z and my authenticity as people, as artists are truthfully woven into the lyrics and music. Because of this, our queerness naturally shines through same can be said for when we perform,” he said.

And why is the queer community so drawn to Eurovision?

“One of my core values is equality and I don’t believe in stereotypes but is it just me or are the queers just naturally more creative, I think we are,” Michael explains.

“Eurovision is one of the freest creative platforms around.”

Courtney Act joins Australia’s team

Not only are the entries queer but so is the SBS team!

Comedian Joel Creasey will be on commentary duties (alongside Myf Warhurst) while Courtney Act will be providing behind-the-scenes coverage from backstage.

Although Courtney is there for TV duties, she still has performance ambitions.

“Think of this as reconnaissance. I’m going into the Eurovision arena to watch it,” Courtney said.

“And I am, only in my own mind, going to take notes and see what it’s all about, how it works. So that when I get there in the future, I’ll be better acclimatised to represent Australia.”

Brendan Maclean is in support

Queer singer-songwriter and actor Brendan Maclean will be a backing artist on stage for Australia’s performance.

He told QNews about his excitement of being involved.

“As a backing vocalist, you’re being asked to help debut Electric Fields, these beautiful two people I have adored for years, to over one hundred million new fans. So while it’s a fun job it’s one I take very seriously,” he said.

“There’s no room for error, you get one shot at this.”

Where to watch

Live broadcast on SBS and SBS On Demand:

Semi Final 1 – Wednesday 8 May at 5:00am AEST (Australia performing)

Semi Final 2 – Friday 10 May at 5:00am AEST

Grand Final – Sunday 12 May at 5:00am AEST

Primetime broadcast on SBS and SBS On Demand

Semi Final 1 – Friday 10 May at 7:30pm AEST (Australia performing)

Semi Final 2 – Saturday 11 May at 7:30pm AEST

Grand Final – Sunday 12 May at 7:30pm AEST

