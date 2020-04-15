Why the Internet is falling in love with this vintage photo

A 70-year-old black and white photo of two male lifeguards has captivated Reddit because of the beautiful inscription on the back.

The message is dated March 26, 1949, and appears to suggest the two young men, Buzz and Tommy, may have been more than friends.

Advertisements

“To Buzz, I’ll always remember the times we spent together. All my love, Your Tommy,” it reads.

Although the message is dated, it’s hard to know what year the photo was taken or determine which man was which.

But the vintage photo, posted on an LGBT Reddit thread this week, has everyone swooning and tearing up in equal measure.

“This makes me sad, to me it reads as a goodbye note,” one person wrote.

“It has that whole ‘we can never be together’ vibe about it,” another said.

“I wonder if they had to get married. Or if they were lifeguards and the summer was over and they had to go back to their lives of lies,” another theorised.

Another observed of the vintage photo, “Look how close their hands are. They totally want to be holding hands.”

“This just gave me the best gay feels,” another wrote.

“So beautiful,” someone else commented. “Would absolutely watch a movie of this love story.”

It’s not the first time a historical gay mystery has captivated the internet.

Last July, historians called out for help identifying a couple pictured in long-lost photos of a 1950s gay wedding ceremony.

Advertisements

A Philadelphia chemist worker cruelly withheld the photos from the couple because they deemed the wedding “inappropriate”.

However, another staff member rescued the photos, hoping she could return them to the newlyweds. Sadly, she never got the chance.

The couple’s touching photos of their wedding went viral online all these years later.

Read more: Vintage ads to make your day a little gayer

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.