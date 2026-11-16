Why the Australian navy is forced to comply with the US transgender ban

Australian Defence Force documents have revealed that transgender and gender diverse people are banned from Australia’s nuclear submarine training program due to Trump’s policies.
AUKUS, the defence and security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, has effectively forced the Australian Navy to comply with the US military trans ban.
On the first day of his administration, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order labelling transgender people as those “expressing a false ‘gender identity’ divergent from an individual’s sex”.
The order states that they “cannot satisfy the rigorous standards necessary for military service”. The Trump Administration’s policy of firing transgender servicepeople is currently being challenged in the courts.
The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled against it in June, finding it unconstitutional. However, that court declined to stop the Department of Defence from refusing to hire new transgender service members in the meantime.
Related content:
- Republicans cross floor to stop Trump’s trans military ban from becoming law
- ADF personnel can remove homosexual convictions from their service records
- US trans advocates call out Trump at ‘No Kings’ protest rally
‘It would be very difficult for me to put a gender-diverse person into that training’
As Australia does not have a nuclear submarine fleet of its own, hundreds of sailors and officers are training on US nuclear submarines and on US bases.
The Guardian has revealed that internal Australian Defence Force documents showed that transgender and non-binary sailors and officers were explicitly banned from Australia’s nuclear submarine training program due to US policies.
“ADF personnel undertaking duty in the US (including training) are required to comply with US policy,” the briefing said. “Consequently, transgender and nonbinary ADF personnel and ADF career applicants are currently unable to commence the SSN [nuclear-powered attack submarines] training pathway.”
Rear Adm Tish van Stralen said at a Women in Defence event in October that potential recruits for the nuclear submarine program were told the ADF was “subject to policies and laws in other countries”.
Van Stralen said, “It would be very difficult for me to put a gender-diverse person into that training at the moment”.
“We also have an obligation, a duty of care to our people, so we do not want to put our people into any sort of harm’s way or anything that might adversely affect them. We don’t want to disadvantage people because of it, but we are subject to the laws and policies of the US when we are in their country.”
Van Stralen said the Navy would seek alternative career paths for gender-diverse recruits prohibited from the nuclear submarine program.
For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, and community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.