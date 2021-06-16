Why is Neil Patrick Harris packing his bags for Australia?

International gay TV star Neil Patrick Harris has this week been announced as a judge for Australia’s Got Talent.

Most known for his role as Barney in How I Met Your Mother Harris has been in pretty much everything.

From his iconic performance in Hedwig and the Angry Inch on Broadway, to that chilling role in Gone Girl. Neil Patrick Harris has had infinite hosting gigs including the Emmys, Tonys and Academy awards. Most recently starring in the queer drama It’s A Sin on Stan in Australia.

Neil Patrick Harris to judge AGT

Now it’s time for Neil Patrick Harris to join us down under.

Australia’s Got Talent has been Australia’s “on again, off again”talent show since 2007. Most famously discovering then fourteen year old winner Jack Vidgen, the program has been cancelled and moved more times than we can count.

Originating on the Seven Network in 2007 it eventually moved to the Nine Network in 2012. There it lasted just two seasons before returning to Seven in 2016. Since then just two seasons have aired.

In anticipation of the new season which will begin filming in late June the Seven network have announced their judging panel. Joining Neil Patrick Harris are Kate Ritchie, Alesha Dixon and Shane Jacobsen. Rounding out the pack is dance floor darling Ricki-Lee Coulter as she returns to host.

‘I couldn’t be more thrilled’

It’s a gig that Neil Patrick Harris is excited about. For a man of many talents it’s not surprise that a talent show judge is the perfect fit for him.

“I’m a performer who has taken many stages throughout the, well, many stages of my career – be it acting, singing, dancing, hosting, juggling, magic-ing, even breathing fire – and I have developed enormous respect for anyone with the courage to pursue their talents and passions at any level, let alone televised on a national stage,” he said.

“Australia has phenomenal talent across so many disciplines, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to join AGT in 2021 to see first-hand what the country’s awesome contestants have to offer.”

Many fans of Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka would be hoping the whole family is headed down under for the trip. Since the birth of their twins in 2010 the pair have melted hearts with their delightful family photos. Littering social media with everything from gorgeous family portraits to incredible halloween photos this family is adorable.

Filming for Australia’s Got Talent will begin in June and will premiere on Channel 7 later this year.

