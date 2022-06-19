Why is Heartstopper not in the running for the Primetime Emmys?

When nominations for the 2022 Primetime Emmys are announced on July 12th this year viewers will see one glaring omission, Heartstopper will be missing.

The voting polls for the prestigious television awards have opened this week. And many have noticed the program is not in contention for the awards.

But there’s a very good reason.

Heartstopper will not be submitted for the Primetime Emmys

After the roaring success of Heartstopper worldwide, it was a fair expectation that the program would be up for all major awards, including the Primetime Emmys.

But as the voting polls for the nominations open for this week, it has been revealed that the queer rom-com is not on the list.

Whilst it seems a strange omission for such a successful program, there is a reason.

A representative from Netflix has revealed this week that the program will instead be submitted for the Children’s & Family Emmys instead.

These awards have previously been folded into the Daytime Emmys but now will stand as an awards ceremony of their own.

Netflix has previously used this strategy for more of its youth based content.

Rather than pitting the programs against some of the hard hitting and high rating adult programs, it places Heartstopper amongst other programs in its target audience.

The streaming giant will be submitting the program in all the Young Teen categories.

The strategy has proved successful for the streamer with their shows Trinkets and Dash and Lily managing to claim their own awards.

Will Heartstopper dominate the Children’s & Family Emmys?

It’s fair to say that submitting Heartstopper into the Children’s & Family Emmys is going to be a strong move for the program.

Given its critical reception and immediate renewal for two more seasons, it’s clear the show is a hit with its teen audiences.

Season one saw viewers fall in love with the affable Charlie and handsome Nick as they navigated their new found love.

The program was also praised for its gentle and honest representation of trans and queer characters.

Nick and Charlie left season one on a high note with Nick ready to take the next step and come out publicly.

There’s plenty ahead for this loveable couple and hopefully some Emmy wins for Heartstopper in 2022.