Why is Alan Jones in London newsworthy?

ALAN JONES: Closeted* former shock jock stays in London. No lawsuits over allegations of sexual assaults on young men.

Although widely acknowledged as gay, Alan Jones has never commented on his sexuality. But Australia’s most famous closeted gay has consistently provided a platform for the country’s most notorious anti-LGBTQIA+ extremists.

Jones exerted unparalleled influence over conservative Australian politicians for many years. Despite adverse regulator findings and expensive defamation losses, 2GB continued to employ the divisive broadcaster until 2020.

However following a costly advertising boycott that year, Jones retired, citing ill health.

He later also lost his gig on Sky News and of late has been reduced broadcasting on a 5-hour-a-day digital channel.

In late 2023, the SMH published allegations that Jones used his position of power at 2GB to sexually assault young men employed at the station. Jones threatened to sue. However, he consequently took no legal action and left for London the week before Christmas.

‘Protégé’ Jake Thrupp is currently studying at King’s College London with financial support from Jones.

A source close to Jones claims the former shock jock has no immediate plans to return to Australia.

*There’s nothing wrong with being closeted. LGBTQIA+ people have the right to choose what they share publicly or privately.

But it would be disingenuous to ignore that Jones has been acknowledged as gay for years, despite his reticence to broach the subject and the coyness of his conservative fellow travellers.

