National

Why is Alan Jones in London newsworthy?

alan jones london jake thrupp

ALAN JONES: Closeted* former shock jock stays in London. No lawsuits over allegations of sexual assaults on young men.

Scroll down to watch in 90 seconds.

Although widely acknowledged as gay, Alan Jones has never commented on his sexuality. But Australia’s most famous closeted gay has consistently provided a platform for the country’s most notorious anti-LGBTQIA+ extremists.

Jones exerted unparalleled influence over conservative Australian politicians for many years. Despite adverse regulator findings and expensive defamation losses, 2GB continued to employ the divisive broadcaster until 2020.

However following a costly advertising boycott that year, Jones retired, citing ill health.

He later also lost his gig on Sky News and of late has been reduced broadcasting on a 5-hour-a-day digital channel.

In late 2023, the SMH published allegations that Jones used his position of power at 2GB to sexually assault young men employed at the station. Jones threatened to sue. However, he consequently took no legal action and left for London the week before Christmas.

‘Protégé’ Jake Thrupp is currently studying at King’s College London with financial support from Jones.

A source close to Jones claims the former shock jock has no immediate plans to return to Australia.

 

*There’s nothing wrong with being closeted. LGBTQIA+ people have the right to choose what they share publicly or privately.

But it would be disingenuous to ignore that Jones has been acknowledged as gay for years, despite his reticence to broach the subject and the coyness of his conservative fellow travellers.

No hurry to claim Alan Jones as our own.

Is the trending #AnalJones hashtag on Twitter homophobic?

ACMA finds Alan Jones breached broadcasting rules (again).

Alan Jones loses another butler while Jake Thrupp remains.

Alan Jones to sue in response to indecent assault claims.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Fact-checking Alan Jones to sue over
Alan Jones to sue in response to indecent assault claims
alan jones' greatest hits
Weekend Listening: Alan Jones’ Greatest Hits
kyle and jackie
Secret Alan Jones recordings before Kyle & Jackie walkout
Alan Jones dropped sky news
Tributes for Alan Jones in wake of dumping from Sky News
Fact-checking Alan Jones to sue over
Fact-checking Alan Jones – Shooting fish in a barrel time
#analjones Claire G. Coleman
Is the trending #AnalJones hashtag on Twitter homophobic?