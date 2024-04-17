Why I reported Bondi killer advertised as escort

Outrage greeted my Sunday report that Bondi killer Joel Cauchi advertised as an escort in the weeks before his murderous rampage.

“Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition,” Monty Python used to say.

Bullshit. In queer publishing, we always expect the Spanish Inquisition. First, there are the people of faith, often American, that have nothing better to do than swarm queer websites with rabid denunciations of our sexualities and identities.

For these people, a photo of a lesbian kiss is pornography. A photo of a drag queen is grooming while a pic of a transgender person threatens to unleash the four horsemen of the Apocalypse.

We generally delete their more offensive comments, report their hate speech and occasionally make mocking retorts. However, they are usually too angry to get our little jokes.

But then there are the queer people who are equally convinced of their own infallibility and just as angry.

I’ve experienced their wrath on numerous occasions.

Brunei

In 2019, I discovered the Sultan of Brunei owned a Brisbane hotel, which was using the fact Elton John once stayed there to promote an upcoming event. Bruneian gays sent me a barrage of abuse, extolling the kindness of the authoritarian Sultan. This at the time the Sultan was introducing laws punishing gay sex with stoning to death. Elton John was a prominent opponent of the laws.

I admit some sympathy for the gay Bruneians, though, hostage as they are to the disgusting regime of Hassanal Bolkiah.

Drag Queen Storytime Suicide

On January 12, 2020, conservative gay activist Wilson Gavin led an angry protest against a Drag Queen Storytime event at Brisbane Square Library. I reported on the protest that afternoon. That night as argument raged on social media with Wilson’s supporters on one side and Drag Queen Storytime supporters on the other, I reported his name.

It was no secret.

Wilson was a prominent activist, campaigning against same-sex marriage and other reforms.

The next morning, he died by suicide. Despite his family declaring their support for the LGBTQIA+ community and opening up about his ‘tormented soul’, the haters came for us. Our website and social media pages never saw as much traffic as happened that day with people rushing to abuse us. Among them, gay people. One conservative gay man who runs a vigilante-style crime watchers group in a regional city used every platform he could find to call me a murderer.

Poets Cafe

Then, there was the Sunshine Coast cafe owner who treated an interracial lesbian couple with appalling discrimination. The story went viral, and a local woman — the mother of a gay son — trawled social media for threads about my article. She abused and defamed both the lesbian couple and myself, determined to paint the cafe owner as the kindest man on the planet.

But nowhere did she mention she was his former girlfriend, and now his sister-in-law. Or that her and her husband continued to profit from business dealings with him!

There are plenty more, and as writers, we learn to live with it.

Shooting the messenger

People who don’t like a particular piece of news or certain facts will inevitably shoot the messenger. Though sometimes their posts are agenda driven, or designed to increase clout with their followers.

Shortly after news of the Bondi killer’s rampage broke, we saw prime examples of agenda-driven posts. Racists reported first that the murderer was a Muslim, then that he was Jewish.

Some continued with their irrational prejudice even after police confirmed Joel Cauchi was a white Australian and a deeply religious Christian.

I was working Sunday and admit, tears streamed down my face reading some of the reports from the scene. The deaths of innocent people just doing their shopping. The bravery shown by fathers who protected their families from Joel Cauchi, the men holding him off with bollards, and the mother who died. Likewise, the refugee Muslim security guard, the policewoman who ended the violence and so many more.

But the story was not for QNews. We focus on news directly relating to the LGBTQIA+ communities. Then, I saw that the Bondi killer recently advertised as an escort for men and women. Other snippets about his flattering online comments about female strippers made it obvious he was probably straight. But he was also homeless and in need of money.

Also, around 13 of his 16 victims were women. He walked past men to reach them. I was curious as to why a man who so obviously hated women had so gleefully offered to provide them with sexual services.

We know more now but at the time, it was a legitimate question, so I wrote the article.

Complaints

The first complaint was very angry. It accused me of shaming sex workers. Should we not then have reported that Beau Lamarre-Condon was a cop?

“Do Better” boomed an angry reader in their best Voice of God impersonation. All that was missing was the burning bush.

FFS! ‘Do better’ along with ‘groomer’ are words that prompt automatic deletion when I moderate our social media.

‘Do Better’, demand people as thoroughily convinced of their own infallible righteousness as any Grand Inquisitor. Let me be clear — pompous, self-righteousness clout chasers.

However to return to the idea of shaming sex workers, QNews has always supported reforming the legislation surrounding sex work. We believe sex work is work and celebrate the upcoming Queensland reforms.

Personally, as a transperson of a certain age, I often turned to sex work from my teenage years through to my fifties. I had some bloody good jobs in my life I worked hard to get but trans folk are often denied employment because of prejudices about their identity.

I was always proud to be a sex worker and unashamed to tell people what I did for a living, though I was frequently shamed for it.

I would never shame sex workers.

Joel Cauchi, the Bondi killer, advertised as a sex worker and committed a terrible crime.

Simple: sex workers are people and people sometimes do terrible things. The problem is not that he was a sex worker but that he was a person.

Also, sex workers are statistically more in danger of becoming victims of violence than perpetrators.

Sex Work Law Reform

At QNews, we basically write two sorts of articles: the light, fluffy, sexy, sensational stuff that gives people joy and brings in lots of readers. But then look through our daily offering and you will notice many serious articles concerning our rights, our health, our wellbeing and much more. Few people read these articles but we consider they are of help to those who do and we have a community obligation to cover such subjects.

Finally, the self-righteous instructed me to write about more important things,

Funny that! On Sunday, I wrote about the long awaited sex work reforms about to be legislated in Queensland. Fifty-six people read that article while thousands flocked to read about Cauchi advertising as an escort.

Perhaps I should demand our readers do better.

