Why go to Rio when you can see The Boy from Oz in Melbourne?

The biographical musical tribute to the late great Peter Allen The Boy from Oz is coming to Melbourne. Mathew Hadgraft, in the titular role, can’t wait for you to experience what independent musical theatre company Theatrical has in store.



“I really think it’s one of the best Australian musicals that ever there has been and maybe ever will be,” Mathew told us.

“Even though it takes place around the world, there’s something very Australian about the way it’s written.”

Featuring a total of 46 songs, The Boy from Oz jumps throughout the story of Peter Allen’s life like one of his energy-packed concerts.

Although this isn’t the first time Mathew is playing Allen, his own energy and vivaciousness makes him a natural fit for the role.

“Director and choreographer Rhylee Nowell gave me the part because I forgot the words to I Go to Rio in the audition,” Mathew recalled.

“But she said the way I handled it reminded her more of Peter Allen than anyone who sang the songs perfectly. So that’s how I ended up getting the role of the first place.”

Mathew’s natural authenticity onstage is one you can’t emulate. He first played the role in 2010 on a Queensland stage. Over the years, his and Rhylee’s working relationship and friendship continued to grow. They’ve collaborated on other Peter Allen-inspired cabarets as well as a variety of shows around Australia.

But even with all that history and experience, it isn’t something he takes for granted.

“It’s a lot to live up to. I feel like I’ve got a lot of people’s expectations pinned on this. Peter Allen is a very unique performer,” Mathew said.

“And while it’s great having all this support behind me, it’s also terrifying in equal part. Because it turns out that our dancers are young!”

“We were rehearsing the other day. I’m a middle-aged man kind of fumbling through, while all these 20-something experts are just pissing on me from a great height. It can be a bit demoralizing!” Mathew laughed.

“I’m very determined to hold my own. They were born into this dancing stuff. But when they got to hear me sing is when I got to really shine.”

‘The most special thing I’d ever heard’

The Boy from Oz is just one of the crowd-pleasing musicals in the National Theatre’s 2024 season. Mathew Hadgraft joins a cast of 29 talented dancers and ensemble members in bringing the musical to life.

“I’m much older than a lot of people in the cast. I have a completely different perspective on the show. I knew personally the kind of people alive in that era when Peter Allen was popular,” Mathew said.

“The uncle who the family didn’t keep in touch with, who never married and had the Judy Garland or Liza Minelli records.

“I think about those people, and those who we lost, and what it would be like for them, seeing these iconic performances for the very first time, and how special that is.

“When I first heard Liza singing Arthur’s theme, a little bit of wee came out! It was the most special thing I’d ever heard. It hit all these wonderful old gay touch points. That’s exactly the kind of experience I want our audience to feel as well.”

“When you sing a Peter Allen number, I just find it resonates on a different level and audiences love them. You don’t need anything else.

“Luckily, we are blessed with amazing sets as well as dancing and costumes. It’s going to be magnificent.”

The Boy from Oz plays National Theatre (Melbourne) from 6-21 July, 2024. Get your tickets here.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.