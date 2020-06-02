Whore Stories tonight: International Whores Day fundraiser

Whore Stories tonight at 7 pm both celebrates International Whores Day and raises funds for the Emergency Support Fund for Sex Workers in Australia.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted all our lives but sex workers belong to one of the marginalised groups particularly affected. Governments around Australia ordered brothels shut early in the pandemic with in-person sex work banned soon after. The stigma and discrimination faced by sex workers meant some could not provide proof of earnings to access government support. Additionally, sex workers do not receive sick or holiday pay.

Advertisements

Scarlet Alliance and its member organisations set up the Emergency Support Fund for Sex Workers in Australia to provide emergency financial relief to sex workers to help them stay safe, housed and fed.

To date, the organisation raised over $48,000. With those funds, they were able to support 30% of applicants for assistance to maintain housing, buy food and access healthcare.

Tonight’s Whore Stories will help support more of the 533 sex worker applicants surviving without government support during COVID-19.

Whore Stories

A host of current and former sex workers gift you reading from their original works. Stay snuggled under the doona. It’s a no-pants-required party!

IZA

Tonight’s master of ceremonies is the self-described village-of-Marrickville-bicycle. Reviewed on their latest pornhub video as ‘a beauty of a big dick, but by no means hot’, IZA will also act as DJ in the intermission.

Chase Paradise

Joining Whore Stories tonight at the glory hole with a lovely story is Chase Paradise. Chase may have hung up her pleasers, but she will never hang up her love of whores and stories. The former stripper, comedian and online personality specialises in content for the morally corrupt. Fresh from her sell-out standup comedy Ho life or No life, don’t miss Chase Paradise.

Despo Debbie

This Indigenous non-binary queer engages in private indoor and street-based sex work in St Kilda, Victoria. Pre-pandemic, Despo Debbie exhibited at New York’s Sex Workers Pop-up Art festival. Despo Debbie is a sex worker performer, artist & activist.

Mia Walsch

The award-winning Australian author, occasional sex worker Mia Walsch also describes herself as a professional wierdo. Her first non-fiction book ‘Money for Something’ is out via Echo in July 2020.

Max Arion

The Aussie porn performer and sex worker is also a writer and academic for sex worker rights. He wants to crack open the conversation around sex and pleasure so we can all get the best sex that we can. Straddling as many parts of the industry as he can, Max keeps true to the Pony nickname.

Rosalina

Sister girl and proud sex worker Rosalina comes to us all the way from Central Arrernte. An activist most of her life, Rosalina is a founding member of brother boy and sister girl NT. This year, she exhibited her artwork in New York. That followed her winning 2019’s Whore Of The Year award for her amazing contribution to sex worker activism.

Bella Green

This stand-up comedian, sketch writer and sex worker likes to find the funny in dark places. Back in 2005, Bella vowed to get a job outside of the sex industry and “get her shit together”. She lasted one day as a sandwich hand. She then returned to the Club X peepshow. Bella kickstarted her comedy career by telling jokes in brothels to anyone who would listen. Nowadays she tells jokes in some of the best comedy rooms in Melbourne. She debuted her first solo show Bella Green Is Charging For It at Melbourne Fringe 2018, selling out her entire run and receiving a nomination for Best Comedy.

Heather Joan

Comedienne and writer Heather Joan also works as an adult actress. Called ‘wonderful and wickedly funny’ by award-winning ethical porn director, Michelle Flynn, Heather launches her debut paperback novella, Women In Chrome in 2020.

Queenie Bon Bon

Advertisements

A sex worker, activist and performance artist. Queenie Bon Bon previously created four full-length shows which toured in Australia, Europe and North America. Bon Bon’s work has been featured on Locanto, Backpage and in Maximum Rock and Roll and The Lifted Brow. Bon Bon is a member of the sex worker art collective Debby Doesn’t Do It For Free.

Get your tickets for Whore Stories now

To celebrate International Whores Day and support the Emergency Support Fund for Sex Workers for as little as $10 check out the Whore Stories eventbrite page.

Follow us on Facebook for regular updates on the latest local and national LGBTIQA+ current affairs, community issues, entertainment and more. Don’t forget our new QNews LIVE Facebook Live events.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.