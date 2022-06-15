Whoopi Goldberg takes aim at Aussie journo over Rebel Wilson

Ever since Rebel Wilson came out last week the world has been talking, now Whoopi Goldberg has weighed in.

Since Rebel made the announcement herself it has been revealed the story behind her coming out.

And many are not happy about it.

Journalist was going to out Rebel Wilson

It seemed like only the smallest of time had had passed after the world celebrated Rebel Wilson announcing her new girlfriend to the world before things soured.

Not long after rumours started to swirl that an Australian publication had been behind pushing her decision to come out publicly.

It was only time before the journalist, Andrew Hornery revealed himself.

Admitting he had given Rebel Wilson just two days to respond to his email about her new girlfriend, was something he later claimed was a “mistake.”

However that didn’t stop the world from weighing in on the debate around his actions.

And now Hollywood heavyweight Whoopi Goldberg has had her say on the situation.

Whoopi Goldberg weighs in

Whoopi Goldberg who was originally known for her Hollywood film career nows hosts daytime talk show The View in America.

Goldberg, with a panel of other women discuss current topical news stories and Rebel Wilson was their latest this week.

When the discussion about her coming out and potential outing arose, Whoopi Goldberg took aim at Andrew Hornery directly.

“There’s a lot of speculation that Rebel came out to get ahead of a tabloid story in the Sydney Morning Herald about her relationship” she said on the program.

“Now, the man who wrote it even apologised, saying it was ‘never his intention to out her’… Well, you know that’s not true” she scoffed.

Whoopi was having none of it.

“If it wasn’t your intention, you wouldn’t have done it” she fired.

“If you didn’t want to do it, you shouldn’t have done it.”

“You knew exactly what you were doing.”

You can watch the full clip below.