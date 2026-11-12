Barcelona announced as the host city for WorldPride 2030

Barcelona has been chosen as the host city for WorldPride 2030, beating Bangkok. LGBTQIA+ people from around the world will come together for the global pride celebration, united under the motto “LET’S THINK, LET’S ANSWER, LET’S CHANGE”.
WorldPride is the largest global gathering of LGBTIQ communities, and a different city hosts the festival every two years.
InterPride, the international association of pride organisations, announced Barcelona as the host city for WorldPride 2030. The other city in the running was Bangkok.
The international association of pride organisations congratulated Barcelona “on being selected as the host organisation for WorldPride 2030 under a provisional licence”.
“We sincerely thank Bangkok Pride for their vision, dedication and work throughout the bid,” InterPride said.
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WorldPride in Barcelona will bring together protest, visibility, celebration, human rights, accessibility, sustainability, and a long-term international legacy extending well beyond 2030.
Earlier this year, WorldPride was hosted in Amsterdam and will be in Cape Town in 2028.
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‘LET’S THINK, LET’S ANSWER, LET’S CHANGE’
Barcelona’s WorldPride bid drew on over twenty years of experience delivering large-scale events through Pride Barcelona and was shaped through years of dialogue with LGBTQIA+ people, organisations, and communities.
Its motto is “LET’S THINK, LET’S ANSWER, LET’S CHANGE”, proposing a WorldPride “designed to strengthen the global movement and turn collective ideas into lasting change”.
“In the face of the rise of the hate agenda and discourses that question our rights, Barcelona offers a collective response to protect what has been achieved and drive change where it is most needed,” the bid read.
“A safe, accessible WorldPride committed to the defence, visibility and celebration of Human Rights.”
The bid was the result of the collective work of more than 40 LGBTQIA+ organisations and was supported by the Ajuntament de Barcelona, the Generalitat de Catalunya and the Spanish Ministry of Equality.
“Because the future is built together. LET’S THINK, LET’S ANSWER, LET’S CHANGE,” the bid read.
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WorldPride is about much more than just the city it is hosted in; it is about people, connection and a global movement of Pride.
“We want to build a legacy that goes beyond 2030,” Barcelona Pride said in the lead-up to the vote on their bid.
“Defending human rights, sharing knowledge, supporting communities and making sure every voice has a place. Because a celebration can last a day. But what we build together can change generations.”
‘The beginning of a new chapter’
This year’s Rainbow Map report announced Spain as the most queer-friendly destination in the world, which was great news ahead of the Gay Games in Valencia earlier this year.
The southwestern European country overtook Malta for the first time in a decade as the most queer-friendly travel destination, scoring 89 per cent.
According to ILGA-Europe, Spain’s number one ranking reflects social, healthcare, and geopolitical advances.
They include “a fully functioning depathologisation of trans identities in healthcare, new legal protections, new national LGBTI and trans strategies, a new independent equal treatment and non-discrimination authority, and a determined fightback against far-right attempts to dismantle national trans protections”.
While ILGA-Europe acknowledge more still can be done to progress LGBTQIA+ rights in Spain, the country’s “forward momentum is a good example of what democratic leadership can look like”.
Barcelona Pride said its WorldPride win “is not only a victory for a city”, thanking everyone who helped the bid succeed.
“It is the beginning of a new chapter to keep defending human rights, strengthening our global movement and building a WorldPride that leaves a lasting legacy.”
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