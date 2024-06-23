Who is welcome at Pride? The Just.Equal Pride survey

The Just.Equal Australia Pride survey will inspire better policies regarding inclusion at Pride events.

Pride stomps all over shame and social stigma. It promotes dignity and visibility.

In the years since the Stonewall Riots, Pride has been a major building block of the LGBTQIA+ communities. Previously marginalised and disadvantaged communities have harnessed Pride to first protect community members and then celebrate them.

But friction always existed over who should be welcomed at Pride. In recent years, the debate became louder and more rancorous.

Who should be welcome?

Under what conditions?

What can they wear?

Who can they come with?

Pride can’t go on as it is.

Just.Equal Australia have designed this Pride Survey to seek the views of Australian LGBTIQA+ adults and their allies on this important issue. it uses mainly multiple-choice options.

Each of the following pages is devoted to a specific group. They include police, big business, and government agencies. The survey will ask if you believe these groups should face exclusion completely from Pride parades (represented by red). Or you may wish to see them included with conditions (represented by amber) or included without having to meet conditions (represented by green).

The survey will also ask the reasons for your inclusion or exclusion response and if they apply to just Pride parades or other Pride events. If you think a particular group should be included IF they meet certain conditions, you will be asked to rate (on a scale) how important it is for various conditions be met before that group can participate in Pride parades.

Just.Equal Australia will use the information gathered from this anonymous survey to better inform policies relating to inclusion at Pride events.

Take the survey here ⇓

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.