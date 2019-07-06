Who does Rainbow Pride Flag fashion best?

Celebrities donned Rainbow Pride inspired fashion in droves for Pride 2019. Once the preserve of drag queens, Rainbow Pride Flag inspired clothes this year made the move to haute couture.

Indeed, it seems the days of home-sewn disco-sequin rainbow-layered dresses are gone.

With discount stores everywhere selling rainbow themed leis, sunglasses and bowties, fashion divas felt a need to step their pussy up.

Therefore, fashion designers now feel inspired to create frocks in honour of our rainbow communities.

But which celebrity does Rainbow Pride best?

Gaga

Of course, Gaga apparently goes where no person went before. So, she claims honours for first cab off the rank with this subtle take on the flag for last year’s Pride celebrations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jun 24, 2018 at 3:03pm PDT

However, Gaga dropped the subtlety for Pride 2019 and went full Rainbow with an ensemble that screamed Pride. Obviously Mother Monster decided the little monsters would accept no less.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jun 28, 2019 at 12:26pm PDT

Billy Porter

As usual, Pose star Billy Porter killed it.

His custom Christian Siriano gown for World Pride 2019 in NYC was literally a wearable flag.

We are not worthy.

Billy nails it time after time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) on Jul 2, 2019 at 4:30pm PDT

Taylor Swift

In 2019, Taylor Swift stepped up her queer cred with ‘You Need to Calm Down’.

The video included appearances from numerous current LGBTIQ celebrities.

She even kissed and made with Katie Perry.

She also adopted a rainbow look.

Perhaps a little too subtle though.

Too hippy to be truly rainbow hip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jun 2, 2019 at 8:44am PDT

Meghan Trainor

At Atlanta Pride 2019, Meghan made it All About That Ass.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghan_trainor) on Jun 10, 2019 at 2:51pm PDT

Mariah Carey

What can we say about Mariah?

A t-shirt!

And it’s available at her website.

Purchasers can share a pic wearing a Mariah Pride shirt using the hashtag #MariahPride on Instagram.

Part proceeds benefit GLAAD.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jun 1, 2019 at 8:51am PDT

Teyana Taylor

The MAC ambassador killed it in an amazing beaded number.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) on Jul 1, 2019 at 6:29pm PDT

Lena Waithe

No tribute to Rainbow fashion can forget the pioneer of the movement. And she who did it first, may just have done it best. Out, loud and unapologetically proud, Lena Waithe, at last year’s Met Gala.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lena Waithe (@lenawaithe) on Jun 1, 2018 at 10:21am PDT

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe also ran ahead of the pack, with this great look at the BET Awards in 2018.

US Presidential candidate Kamal Harris also turned up at Pride events dressed in the Rainbow, prompting basty comments from haters.

“I’m disgusted!!! Us Christians need to take the Rainbow back!”

Yeah, well give us back a few of those exclamation marks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamala Harris (@kamalaharris) on Jun 30, 2019 at 5:34pm PDT

ROB.B

Unfortunately, male celebrities made a rather poor showing in the Pride Rainbow Flag fashion stakes so far in 2019. So, we include this gratuitous shot of rapper ROB.B from 2017 because it’s a great pic, and he’s perhaps, HOT.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROB.B (@heartthrobrobb) on Jun 9, 2017 at 6:59pm PDT

