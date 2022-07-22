WHO declares Monkeypox a global health emergency

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros today called a global health emergency for monkeypox.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the committee met Thursday and reviewed the latest data, but failed to reach a consensus.

The Director-General then decided to declare a global health emergency himself.

“In short, we have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly through new modes of transmission about which we understand too little and which meets the criteria in the international health regulations.

“For all of these reasons I have decided that the global monkeypox outbreak represents a global health emergency of international concern.”

Clear risk of further international spread

Dr Tedros describes the risk of monkeypox as moderate globally but high in Europe. He also emphasised the ‘clear risk of further international spread’.

So far, 16,016 people contracted monkeypox in 75 countries and territories, 4,132 in the past week.

However, the mortality rate from monkeypox is low with only five deaths worldwide until now.

Europe has the highest number of cases – 11,865. But the US, Canada, Australia, Nigeria, Israel, Brazil and Mexico number among countries with significant infections.

WHO previously described the outbreak as largely among men who have sex with men. Most reported recent sex or sex with multiple partners.

ANYONE can contract monkeypox

BUT, anyone can contract monkeypox which is spread by close or intimate contact.

The UN has warned of portrayals of Africans and LGBTQ+ people that ‘reinforce homophobic and racist stereotypes and exacerbate stigma’.

Exactly what happened with AIDS — and that didn’t help anyone.

With the tools we have right now, we can stop #monkeypox transmission and bring this outbreak under control. It’s essential that all countries work closely with affected communities to adopt measures that protect their health, human rights and dignity.pic.twitter.com/DqyvRtB8w2 — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) July 23, 2022

