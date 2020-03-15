WHO basic protective measures against coronavirus

As the COVID-19 pandemic changes our lives in multiple ways, keep up to date with the latest information to protect your health and wellbeing. The World Health Organisation recommends the following basic protective measures against coronavirus.

Most people who become infected with COVID-19 experience mild illness and then recover. However, for other people, including the elderly and those with compromised immune systems, the virus can prove fatal.

Some members of the LGBTIQ communities run an increased risk of contracting COVID-19. Higher rates of HIV, cancer, and compromised immune systems due to smoking make individual members of our communities more susceptible to this respiratory illness.

Wash your hands frequently

As DocQ, Dr Fiona Bisshop, explained in the early days of the crisis, wash your hands frequently.

Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water.

Why? Washing your hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand rub kills viruses that may be on your hands.

Maintain social distancing

Maintain at least 1-metre distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Why? When someone coughs or sneezes they spray small liquid droplets. If the person coughing has the disease, you can breathe in the droplets, including the COVID-19 virus.

Many people already adopt the traditional Indian ‘namaste’ which serves as a greeting and conveys respect while also maintaining a safe distance.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

Why? Hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses. Once contaminated, hands, including gloved hands, can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth. From there, the virus can enter your body.

Practice respiratory hygiene

Ensure you, and people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene. Cover your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately.

Why? Droplets spread virus. By following good respiratory hygiene you protect the people around you from viruses such as cold, flu and COVID-19.

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early

Stay home if you feel unwell. However, if you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention.

In Queensland, For information on COVID-19 coronavirus, contact 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84) or visit www.health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus.

In other states and countries, check the website of the relevant health authority for the latest information.

https://www.health.gov.au/news/health-alerts/novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov-health-alert

If you require medical attention, call in advance to allow health authorities to quickly direct you to the right health facility. This will also protect you and help prevent the spread of viruses and other infections.

Check out the Mikey Bustos ‘Stupid Cough’ vid for fun but accurate advice also.

