Whitney Orchestrated coming to The Concourse, Chatswood

The Willoughby Symphony Orchestra pays homage to the music and voice of the late, great Whitney Houston this September. With lead vocalist, The Voice star, Masha Mnjoyan, the soaring vocals and thumping beats will have you up and dancing!

Tribute to the Voice of a Generation.

Witness the songs of one of the greatest pop icons of our generation. Gone too soon at the age of 48, the American singer’s string of worldwide hits include ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’, ‘How Will I Know’ and ‘The Greatest Love of All’.

One of the best-selling music artists of all time, Whitney Houston enjoyed sales of over 200 million records worldwide. A gay icon in her lifetime, Whitney was also subject to speculation about her relationship with her longtime best friend Robyn Crawford. Whitney’s husband Bobby Brown stressed the importance of that relationship in a 2016 interview.

“I really feel that if Robyn was accepted into Whitney’s life, Whitney would still be alive today.”

Masha Mnjoyan

Masha Mnjoyan, the lead vocalist of Whitney Orchestrated, is a star of The Voice on two continents. In 2013, she won The Voice of Armenia and during a world tour following that win, fell in love with Australia. She moved here in 2015 and earned a standing ovation on The Voice of Australia after turning the chairs of all four judges during her blind audition.

Saturday, 24 September 2022 | 02:00 PM – 03:35 PM

Saturday, 24 September 2022 | 07:00 PM – 08:35 PM

The Concourse, Concert Hall, 409 Victoria Ave, Chatswood 2067

This event is part of Chatswood Culture Bites 2022, Willoughby City Council’s innovative program of music, theatre, comedy and more in Chatswood CBD.

