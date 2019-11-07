Whitney Houston’s best friend Robyn Crawford confirms secret romance

Whitney Houston’s close friend Robyn Crawford has opened up about the pair’s secret romance for the first time in a new memoir.

In an extract from new memoir A Song for You: My Life With Whitney Houston published by People, Robyn address longtime speculation the pair were lovers.

Robyn said the pair met as teenagers at a summer camp in 1980. They went on to begin a physical relationship together, she claims, which was cut short when Houston signed her first record deal a few years later.

“She said we shouldn’t be physical anymore because it would make our journey even more difficult,” writes Crawford.

“She said if people find out about us, they would use this against us. Back in the ’80s, that’s how it felt.”

However, the pair remained close friends for decades. Robyn said “kept safe” a Bible Whitney gifted her in 1982 and “found comfort in my silence.”

“We never talked about labels, like lesbian or gay,” she writes.

“We just lived our lives and I hoped it could go on that way forever.”

Robyn claims Whitney’s mother Cissy Houston voiced disapproval at a same-sex relationship between the two.

“Whitney told me her mother said it wasn’t natural for two women to be that close, but we were that close.

The closeness between the two women sparked rumours of a relationship for decades.

“Whitney knows I loved her and I know she loved me,” Robyn wrote.

“We really meant everything to each other. We vowed to stand by each other.”

Robyn Crawford wants to ‘lift Whitney Houston’s legacy’

Robyn writes that she is now finally sharing the story as a way of lifting Whitney Houston’s legacy.

“I felt an urgency to stand up and share the woman behind the incredible talent,” she writes in her book.

“I wanted to lift her legacy, give her respect and share the story of who she was before the fame, and in that, to embrace our friendship.”

The legendary singer went on to marry R&B artist Bobby Brown. The couple had daughter Bobbi Kristina in 1993. Whitney died in 2012.

Robyn is now a fitness instructor and lives with her partner, talent agency executive Lisa Hintelmann, and their two children.

