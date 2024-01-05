Screen

White Lotus star plays Truman Capote in Ryan Murphy’s ‘Feud’

Feud Capote vs the Swans promo art as trailer drops for Truman Capote series
Image: FX

The White Lotus actor Tom Hollander plays Truman Capote in the second season of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series Feud.

Feud: Capote vs the Swans follows the gay writer’s nuclear falling-out with the “swans,” a group of elite socialites in high society New York.

Actresses Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Molly Ringwald and Demi Moore (above) play the wronged women.

Grappling with both writer’s block and alcoholism, Truman Capote published a short story excerpt from an unfinished book – his planned magnum opus – in Esquire magazine in 1975.

But it sparks an instant scandal, with Capote’s characters so thinly veiled that the high society women’s darkest secrets are exposed.

“His act of betrayal effectively destroyed those relationships, banished him from high society and sent him into a spiral of self-destruction from which he would ultimately never recover,” the Feud synopsis explains.

The limited series is set in the 1970s and later ends with Truman Capote’s death in 1984.

It’s the follow-up to the first season of Feud, Bette vs Joan, which followed the legendary rivalry between actresses Joan Crawford and Bette Davis.

‘Studio 54’ Truman Capote features in Feud

Actor Tom Hollander, who played Quentin in the wild second season of HBO’s The White Lotus, stars as Truman Capote in Feud, and says he “had a Studio 54 Truman” in his mind.

“Truman Capote’s an icon, so I felt a burden of, this is a true story, it’s history,” the actor told Entertainment Weekly.

“And he’s an extraordinary man who was so individual that various, different actors get to play him for all eternity.

“Truman was profoundly courageous, a tough little fighter who lived at a time when it was way harder to be gay than it is now.

“He was out there and he was properly flamboyant, and there was a danger to the way that he was living.

“He needed these ladies, he obviously needed them a lot. And that’s why he couldn’t live without them.”

Ryan Murphy is one of the executive producers of the new series, and Gus Van Sant directed all eight episodes.

The new limited series will premiere later in 2024. The anthology series’ first season, Feud: Bette and Joan, is streaming in Australia on Disney+.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

