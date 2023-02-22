White Lotus actor Lukas Gage and his boyfriend hit the beach

The White Lotus and You actor Lukas Gage has made it Instagram official with his alleged boyfriend, Los Angeles hairstylist Chris Appleton.

The pair shared the photos on holiday together at the St. Regis Punta Mita Resort in Mexico. The 27-year-old actor wrote a Spanish caption that translates to “the best” in English.

Chris and Lukas’ photos show the pair goggled up, sitting on and riding an all-terrain vehicle, as well as a selfie of the men shirtless in the ocean.

The 39-year-old hair stylist shared the same holiday photos, captioning his post, “Joyride.”

Chris left a comment on Lukas’ post, reading, “Stud,” among other thirsty comments on the actor’s photos.

And on another collection of photos, Lukas wrote about Chris, “Slide 4 … needs to be in the louvre.”

“IG official,” one person commented underneath the holiday post, while another commented, “Nothing soft about this launch.”

Lukas Gage is known for Euphoria, White Lotus and You

Lukas Gage had a supporting role in Euphoria before joining the ensemble of The White Lotus in 2021.

In one episode, Lukas’ character Dillon was famously sprung getting rimmed by his boss, Murray Bartlett’s Armond.

After the gay sex scene aired, a Twitter user moaned HBO hired a “non LGBTQIA+ actor” to play the gay role, to which Lukas responded, “U dont know my alphabet.”

At the moment, the actor is appearing in the fourth season of Netflix drama You. He plays Adam, an obnoxious socialite in a straight relationship who asks his male staff to satisfy a secret kink in episode two.

Meanwhile, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton is based in Los Angeles. He’s previously worked with stars like Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian.

