White Lotus actor Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton marry in Vegas

White Lotus actor Lukas Gage and his hairstylist fiancé Chris Appleton have married in Las Vegas with Chris’ friend Kim Kardashian in attendance.

The Hollywood power couple tied the knot at Las Vegas’ Little White Chapel at the weekend, TMZ confirmed.

Just six guests joined the couple at their intimate ceremony, according to US media, including Chris’ two kids.

It’s not known exactly how long the two men have been together. It first came out that Lukas and Chris were engaged earlier this month.

The couple first went semi-official on social media with their relationship back in February while on a Mexican holiday.

In March, 39-year-old Chris confirmed he and his 27-year-old partner were a couple while on The Drew Barrymore Show.

“I’m very happy. Very much in love, and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special,” he said.

“Love is a really special thing and I think meeting someone that you really connect with is really, really special.”

Meanwhile, Lukas also told Today that his partner is “a good-looking man.”

“I feel very happy, very lucky, and very much in love,” he said.

Another sign things were getting serious? This month the couple adopted an adorable Siberian Husky named Dash.

Chris is a celebrity hairstylist and Lukas is an actor

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton is based in Los Angeles. He’s previously worked on stars like Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez and yes, Kim Kardashian.

Actor Lukas Gage joined the first ensemble cast of The White Lotus in 2021. In one episode, Lukas’ character Dillon was famously got a rimjob from his boss, Murray Bartlett’s Armond.

Just recently, the actor appeared in the fourth season of Netflix drama You. He plays Adam, an obnoxious socialite in a straight relationship who asks his male staff to satisfy a secret kink in episode two.

