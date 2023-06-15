White House bans trans model for posing topless

The White House have spoken out, banning a transgender model from future events due to photos and videos that show her topless on the South Lawn during a recent LGBTQIA+ Pride celebration.

Rose Montoya, a trans model and activist, was among hundreds invited by the Biden administration to mark Pride Month, also including Aussie icon Betty Who.

Rose took to Instagram to post a video from the event where she stood in front of the White House, without a top, while using her hands to cover her nipples.

“I had the honor of attending White House Pride, the largest one in history where the pride flag flew for the first time,” the post reads.

“This is trans joy. We’re here at the white house unapologetically trans, queer, and brown 💕”

Right-wing trolls ruin everything

Right-wing media were quick to get ahold of the clip, with commenters calling Rose’s actions “disrespectful.”

A number of trolls also went on to misgender the model call her anti-trans slurs.

A White House spokesperson spoke out on Tuesday announcing that Rose Montoya and the other people in her video were not welcome to future events.

“This behavior is inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House,” the spokesperson says.

“It is not reflective of the event we hosted to celebrate LGBTQI+ families or the other hundreds of guests who were in attendance.”

‘Free the nipple’ says Rose Montoya

Rose then took to Instagram once again to respond to the news.

“Conservatives are trying to use the video of me topless at the White House to try to call the community groomers, etcetera,” she says in the video.

“My trans masculine friends were showing off their top surgery scars and living in joy, and I wanted to join them,” she also goes on.

“And because it is perfectly within the law in Washington, D.C., I decided to join them and cover my nipples just to play it safe.

“Because I wanted to be fully free and myself. I had zero intention of trying to be vulgar, or be profane in any way.

“I was simply living in joy, living my truth and existing in my body. Happy Pride. Free the nipple.”

