Beautiful new trailer for Australian queer romance ‘Of An Age’

A new trailer for acclaimed new Australian gay coming-of-age film Of An Age has arrived.

Australian-Macedonian director Goran Stolevski’s queer film received glowing reviews and a big award on the festival circuit earlier this year. Now the film is finally heading to cinemas in the new year.

The film follows a short but intense romance between two young men – played by Elias Anton (Barracuda) and Thom Green (Dance Academy) – on a summer’s day in Melbourne in 1999.

Serbian-born Nikola (Anton) is a ballroom dancer preparing for a major competition when he gets an urgent phone call.

On his important day, Nikola gets the call for help from his dance partner Ebony (Hattie Hook). Hungover, she’s just woken up and needs to be rescued from a mystery town, kilometres from home.

Nikola must ask Ebony’s older brother Adam (Green), who has a car, to take him there to pick her up.

Thrown together for the first time on the drive across Melbourne’s suburbs, the two young men discover a mutual spark and realise they’ve got a lot more in common than they thought.

Unfortunately, Adam is leaving on a trip to South America in 24 hours, snuffing out the romance just as it’s getting started.

But years later, both men are reunited when they come to Australia to attend Ebony’s wedding.

Of An Age is out in US cinemas in February

Of An Age debuted in Australia earlier this year opening the Melbourne International Film Festival and that month won the major CinefestOZ Film Prize.

Writer-director Goran Stolevski said Of An Age started as a simple writing exercise during Covid lockdown. But the project became a fully-fledged screenplay inspired by his own memories of the location and era.

“It’s not specifically an autobiographical script, because the events in the film didn’t happen to me,” Goran Stolevski told ScreenHub.

“But it is very much based on my mindset at the time, especially when it comes to love, relationships and friendships.

“I also liked the idea of making a romance in the least-romantic place in the world, which for me is suburban Melbourne in 1999.”

Of An Age is opening in US cinemas from February 10, with a general release in Australia also expected in 2023.

