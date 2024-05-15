Celebrities

Which elderly actress pissed off Sarah Paulson?

Sarah Paulson Holland Taylor
Sarah Paulson Instagram

Sarah Paulson always seems so sweet. But it seems one elderly actress did give her the shits.

And no! It was not long-term partner, Holland Taylor, 34 years her senior. 

Sarah spilled the T during a recent discussion on the Smartless podcast.

She talked about her role in the 2013 play Talley’s Folley. One night, Sarah Paulson’s mother brought Trish Hawkins, the original actress in her role, to see the new production. Trish Hawkins previously graced the stage in Talley’s Folley in 1970 and on Broadway in 1980, OVER 30 YEARS BEFORE!

Sarah’s mother and Trish Hawkins met through their shared connection in a writing group.

The backstage encounter between the two actresses

“I did do a play once. The last time I was on stage, I did a play called Talley’s Folly at the Roundabout [in New York]. The actress — and I’m going to say this, and I’m not going to ask you to cut this out, because I don’t f*cking care. This actress came to the play. Her name is Trish Hawkins — Hi, Trish! Hi, Trisha!

“Trish Hawkins came to the play. Am I going to get sued? I don’t care, because I think this is outrageous.

“She came to the play, proceeded to say — she looked at me up and down and then she went, ‘Your dress is yellow. Mine was pink’.”

“And I thought, ‘What?’”

Then, two days later, Sarah Paulson received a six-page critique of her performance containing detailed notes and recommendations on her performance.

It would seem from her reaction, Sarah Paulson was unimpressed by the unconventional post-performance critique from now-78-year-old Trish Hawkins.

