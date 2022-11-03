WTF

Where was RuPaul on Michelle Visage’s Drag Race UK?

Where are Miss Marple and Hercule Poirot when needed? RuPaul went MIA from Drag Race UK this week with regular judge Michelle Visage and makeup artist Raven taking over hosting duties.

With no explanation beyond Michelle’s “Due to circumstances beyond anyone’s control, RuPaul is unable to join us tonight.”

Beyond anyone’s control? That sounds like an alien abduction, a Trump rally, or the Kyle and Jackie O Show.

Sorry. Not good enough. Ru has never missed an episode of US, UK, or Down Under in all the centuries since Drag Race began. We need to know why.

Fair enough, Boy George was there but low-key is perhaps an understatement. Loved the face jewelery but someone give the Boy some red cordial.

Anyway, back to the missing Ru. Here’s our theories.

Michelle Visage and Raven had her chained up in a BBC basement.

She slept over at Taronga Park and the lions got her.

King Charles conscripted her to run the government. The UK hasn’t had a drag queen PM yet this month and they already miss having a Queen in charge. Queen RuPaul Charles, the first of her name.

Ru has green-screened into the show for years and the link broke.

Michelle Visage’s Drag Race UK

We consulted Twitter to see if anyone was left there since Elon Musk took over, and yes, some of the Twitterverse claimed to have the tea.

And some shade on the subject of questionable judging.

