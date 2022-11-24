Where to find your local World AIDS Day events in QLD

Queensland Council for LGBTI Health (QC) and Queensland Positive People (QPP) are inviting people to join them this World AIDS Day (1st December) to remember those in our communities who have lost their lives to HIV/AIDS.

This year the theme for World AIDS Day is “Boldly Positive” – a theme that encaptures standing up in the face of discrimination, facing challenges head on, and living proudly full lives.

On Thursday, four World AIDS Day vigils will be held across Queensland:

Candlelight vigils and remembrance events in Queensland

World AIDS Day Candlelight Vigil – Brisbane

Thursday December 1st 2022 – 6:30pm for a 7pm start

New Farm Park Rotunda | 1024 Brunswick St, New Farm, Q 4005

World AIDS Day Candlelight Vigil – Cairns

Thursday December 1st 2022 – 5:30pm for a 6:00pm start

Cairns Esplanade, Western Events Lawn | 52 Esplanade, Cairns City Q 4870

​

World AIDS Day Remembrance Lunch – Sunshine Coast

Thursday December 1st 2022 – 11am for an 11:30am start

Sunshine Coast Art Gallery | 90 Sippy Downs Dr, Sippy Downs QLD 4556

World AIDS Day Vigil – Gold Coast

Thursday December 1st 2022 – 5:00pm for a 5:30pm start

Meet at Philips Park BBQ Area, Main Beach | Seaworld Dr, Main Beach QLD 4217

World AIDS Day Remembrance – Townsville

Thursday December 1st 2022 – 5:30pm

Townsville AIDS Memorial, Soroptimist Park | Belgian Gardens Q 4810

These vigils will commemorate those who have been lost to the epidemic through a special reading of names at both the Brisbane and Cairns World AIDS Day Vigils.

The organisers encourage all those who wish to include their loved ones in this reading to submit their names.

If this is you, please reach out to wad@qpp.org.au and indicate which vigil you would prefer their memory to be observed at.

Other events

In addition to these vigils, an extensive list of commemorative events are taking place across Queensland, which you can find at QLDWorldAIDSDay.org.au

Alternatively, organisers encourage you to host a red dinner or snap a selfie.

Or, you can show your support for people with HIV on World AIDS Day by simply wearing a red ribbon, the international symbol of HIV awareness and support.

