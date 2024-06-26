Wheelchair Motocross champ’s message to his queer community

When he’s not pulling backflips in the skate bowl in his Wheelchair Motocross (WCMX) wheelchair, you’ll find occupational therapist Tim Lachlan teaching others advanced mobility skills so they can overcome access barriers in daily life.

Using his WCMX wheelchair, the 27-year-old can hop up or down curbs to enter a shop, go up and down stairs, and traverse rough terrain and steep slopes, places you wouldn’t expect a wheelchair could go.

“I started the initiative to get people involved in WCMX after I finished high school, as I wanted to share my skills with people so they don’t have to rely on wheelchair access and can go where they desire and do what they want,” Tim said.

Since beginning wheelchair skateboarding, Tim has progressed through to bigger ramps and tricks, and in 2016 became the first Australian to land a wheelchair backflip.

“The feeling of surfing concrete waves is so freeing. When skating, I’m not focusing on my chronic pain; I’m focusing on the feeling of carving the bowl,” he said.

The Holmview local, who has spina bifida and Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, said he realised the therapeutic potential of Wheelchair Motocross and adaptive skating after sustaining a mild traumatic brain injury in 2018, which impacted his balance and motor coordination.

“I improved my balance and bilateral coordination by doing exercises such as standing on a skateboard on the carpet with my crutches and working up to standing on a board and propelling with crutches, something I couldn’t do pre-injury,” he said.

Tim, who recently established the Australian branch of WCMX and Adaptive Skate, is passionate about helping others and regularly hosts free WCMX mobility skills workshops at Pizzey Skatepark on the Gold Coast.

“Workshops are semi-structured and provide an opportunity for mobility aid users to increase their skills in a supportive and fun environment,” he said.

“We adapt each workshop to the needs of our attendees and the skills they would like to learn. I hope to see more people with disabilities in skateparks having fun on their wheels in the future.”

Tim also offers occupational therapy (OT) at the skate park and uses adaptive skating as a tool to teach his clients life changing mobility skills.

“Being a disabled OT is incredibly rewarding, I can connect with my clients and understand their needs on a much more personal level,” Tim said.

“In the professional world, I am helping change my fellow OT’s perception of disabilities and what we can achieve.”

Tim, who identifies as queer and neurodivergent, was supported by Carers Queensland to access the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) and said he now receives the supports he needs to achieve his life goals.

“Growing up with invisible disabilities was tough; it took me 10-plus years to get a concrete diagnosis. Finally, having my disabilities recognised and receiving the support I’ve needed for so long is incredible,” Tim said.

Tim is also part of Carers Queensland’s Beyond the Sidelines reference group and is one of nine people with disability helping the organisation to increase participation and representation of people with disability in sport and recreation on and off the field.

The young Wheelchair Motocross athlete also has some firm views on the lack of accessibility in South East Queensland ahead of the 2032 Paralympics.

“The folks in charge of infrastructure for Brisbane 2032 need a week where they all use manual wheelchairs to navigate the city, accommodation, public transport and tourist attractions so they can gain first-hand experience of the access barriers people will face if we don’t improve access,” Tim said.

“Accessibility won’t just benefit wheelchair users, it will benefit parents with prams, older folks with mobility aids and make bumping in and out for 2032 run much smoother.

“In short, almost everyone can use a ramp, but not everyone can use stairs.”

Tim said he would love to see all the sporting facilities, pathways and public transport sites that will be used during 2032 revamped to be accessible, and not just accessible to wheelchair users, but to all people with disabilities.

“Make sure all the tactile indicators are installed correctly and that all crossing buttons make an audible tone,” he said.

“I would also love to see advertisement campaigns displaying disabled athletes as strong and capable, instead of objects of inspiration.

“I want society to know that people with disability can do anything they put their mind to. We deserve to have any many sporting opportunities as other people in the community.”

As for the rainbow community of which he’s a proud part of, Tim has a poignant message.

“My message to the queer community is always assume competency,” he said.

“So often people with disabilities are excluded from the queer community because there is this false assumption that we aren’t sexual beings or that we can’t be sexual.

“How we mobilise or communicate may be different, but we just want to be loved and understood.

“Give us a chance and let us show you our wonderful, queer, wheelie world!”

Carers Queensland can support you to find out more about the NDIS, to apply for funding and to help you get started with the NDIS. If you have a disability but are not eligible for the NDIS, Carers Queensland can help you identify and link to options for support in your community.

You can also contact Carers Queensland on 1300 999 636, or cq.enquiries@ndis.gov.au

