What’s your high body count? #IKissedABoy

We’re gagging for Danni Minogue talking high body count with contestants on #IKissedABoy.

There’s as yet no legal way of watching #IKissedABoy in Australia. And we would never ever resort to the use of a VPN or illegal torrent site just to watch mindless reality television. Never, I tell you.

But you can catch all the best highlights on Twitter anyway.

Like Dannii Minogue asking contestants for their high body count.

Cue sheepish looks and general embarrassment as everyone tries to decide whether to tell the truth or just make shit up?

“30,” replies one lad.

30! Has he been living in a convent? Sometimes I worry for the youth of today.

But Oli gives us hope with a score of 400. Of course, that fires up online slut shamers but the poor things need something to do – they’re not having sex after all.

Universal acclaim for Danni Minogue

Social media commenters give a huge tick of approval to Dannii Minogue as the host.

Thoroughly enjoying I Kissed A Boy: a lovely gay reality show you can switch your brain off for. And Dannii Minogue takes Claudia Winkleman’s mantle for ‘camp icon turns up on show to be camp in a camp outfit for a few minutes at a time then leaves’ perfectly! — Rhys (@rhysrmann) May 22, 2023

Going where few dared go before

Viewers also say they are grateful for a show that discusses real subjects. That sometimes includes going places few shows have gone before.

And Yes, “Friends who douche together, Stay together!” 🌈🤣😱 #IKissedABoy pic.twitter.com/1r3umfuPHG — Vitor Moreira – I Kissed A Boy (@TheFlyLifeOfV) May 25, 2023

Come on, spill the tea… ☕️ What are your dating red, green and beige flags? 🚩🚩🚩#IKissedABoy 💋 pic.twitter.com/mQ45cbfSFd — BBC Three (@bbcthree) May 23, 2023

But, as one viewer pointed out, the show missed a wonderful chance to sow dissension in a chemistry test.

I Kissed a Boy missing a golden opportunity on that chemistry test by not making them choose between Dannii and Kylie. Would truly have caused unmitigated, disco tinged chaos. Countries have gone to war over less. — Matthew (@MatthewClark4) May 22, 2023

