What’s up with Joseph Maldonado-Passage the Tiger King?

Did it even really happen — the pandemic, lockdowns and Tiger King, Joseph Maldonado-Passage — Joe Exotic, if you will?

Prison – illness – the 2024 Presidential Campaign…

What a strange era we lived through and they’ve still never solved the mystery of Carole Baskin’s missing husband. But WTF ever happened to Joe Exotic?

Or was it all just a bad dream?

We seem to remember Joe Exotic being in jail when Tiger King hit our TV screens and later pleas for presidential pardons. Also, that he was dying. Joe became ill in prison – terminally so, reputedly.

First, in April 2020, there were reports Joe Maldonado-Passage was moved to a Federal Medical Centre during a COVID-19 outbreak at his original prison.

The following year came stories of a serious but unverified medical condition. Soon after, rumours of prison authorities denying the Tiger King treatment for a blood-immune disorder.

Later in 2021, Joseph Maldonado-Passage was reported to be suffering from aggressive prostate cancer. He was reportedly moved to a Federal Medical Facility for treatment and almost three years later is alive and well.

In fact, the Tiger King is currently seeking a new trial on his wildlife trafficking case. He was sentenced in 2020 to 22 years in prison for a murder-for-hire plot and the wildlife charges.

Joe Exotic 2024

Joe is currently campaigning for the 2024 American Presidential Election.

“What Do You Have to Lose?” he asks on his campaign website.

Well, at least he seems to have dropped the idea of Andrew Tate as a running mate.

Joe lists several policies on his website. For the benefit of any potential American voters, here’s the Barbie policy.

Barbie is not a very good role model because she is about makeup and glamour instead of teaching young girls to just love themselves for who they are and not what they look like. Everyone should have a role model but there are better role models out there than Barbie.

Um… okay!

Only in f*cking America.

