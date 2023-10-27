Celebrities

What Tay Tay has to say about bisexual rumours

tay tay 1989 (Taylor's version)
Image: Taylor Swift X

So apparently many Swifties believe the goddess Tay Tay, otherwise Taylor Swift, is bisexual. The singer has refuted the rumour in a prologue to her 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album, released today.

Taylor writes that she started hanging out with only women after it became clear people assumed she was sleeping with any man she was near.

“And so I swore off hanging out with guys. Dating, flirting, or anything that could be weaponized against me by a culture that claimed to believe in liberating women but consistently treated me with the harsh moral codes of the Victorian era.

“I swore off dating and decided to focus only on myself, my music, my growth, and my female friendships.

“If I only hung out with my female friends, people couldn’t sensationalise or sexualise that, right? I would learn later on that people could and people would.”

1989 (Taylor’s Version)

Today’s release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) was met with universal approval. (Excepting probably Scooter Braun.) Her fourth re-recorded album, it’s a re-recording of her fifth studio album in response to a dispute with businessman Scooter Braun over the ownership of the masters of her first six studio albums.

Check out the lyric video for “Slut!” (Taylor’s Version)

Can’t get enough Taylor:

Taylor’s drag double Taylor Sheesh has her own Eras Tour.

Fans erupt over the announcement of shows in only two Aussie cities.

Trans man cast as lover in Lavender Haze.

OnlyFans hunk refutes big typo found in epic Taylor Swift tattoo.

