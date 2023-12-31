LGBT News

What did far-right boycotts do to bottom line at Target?

target pride collection boycotts

In 2023 the American far-right instituted boycotts against Target over a Pride Collection and again over so-called ‘woke’ Christmas decorations.

[Target Australia has no affiliation with the US Target Corporation.]

Members of the far-right chant ‘Go Woke, Go Broke’ on social media as though Moses himself handed down their little mantra. And as though it means something.

But the figures indicate otherwise.

Because however much they rant, statistics show those older consumers don’t often follow through at the checkout. They’re generally already set in their brand choices.

However, younger consumers gravitate towards progressive values. Therefore, a brand perceived as authentically appealing to the values of the younger generations is more likely to attract their custom.

The Target boycotts

So what happened to Target Corporation this year after conservatives launched not one but two boycotts against the retailer?

The first was in response to Target’s Pride Month Collection. Conservatives filmed themselves trashing store displays and harassing staff. Their social media propaganda included dishonest claims that a tuck-friendly swimsuit sold only in adult sizes was marketed to children.

In response to protests, Target removed some of the most contentious items from the collection. However, the corporation insisted it did so only for staff safety and restated the corporation’s commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Then in December, another boycott. This time over LGBTQIA+ themed Christmas decos: Santas waving rainbow Pride flags and the like. And horror of horrors — black Santas and other similarly diverse representations of Christmas imagery.

So what was the effect of the boycotts?

While Target’s share price suffered a decline immediately after the launch of the first boycott in May/June, it since picked up.

At the beginning of 2023, the Target share price was $109.20. Friday (December 29, 2023) the price had risen over the year to $142.42.

Despite the far-right boycotts, the Target share price increased in 2023 by 30%.

Go woke, go what?

Far-right boycott of the day: Target.

Target Pride supplier glad stock is off shelves.

Ignore the Go Woke, Go Broke brigade: there are 5 trillion reasons to keep the pink dollar pink.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers began her media career in mainstream newspapers, starting work straight after high school at Mirror News, later to become News Ltd. However, finding work at a weekly tabloid unsatisfying, she left for a career in entertainment. After beginning her entertainment career in drag shows, she branched out to MCing: strip shows, fashion parades, corporate events and more. From the late 80s, she worked for a decade as a wildlife show manager, performing 8 shows a day herself with Australian wildlife including crocodiles and deadly poisonous snakes. Other career highlights include managing nightclubs and working in an adult store - a varied and interesting career offering insights into many aspects of human life. However, Destiny stayed involved in publishing as both a researcher and book editor. One of her most rewarding experiences was editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns'. She also researched and co-authored 'The Queen's Ball', a history of the longest-running continuous queer event in the world. Her research on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon led to the book 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese' co-authored with Dr Stephen Hagan. Destiny began work at QNews as a feature writer before being promoted to Print Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. In July 2022, she stepped down from that position to again focus on research and feature writing. Get in touch: destinyr@qnews.com.au

