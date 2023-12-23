Health

Ok Drunk Santa – What damage are the Xmas/NY drinks doing?

It’s that time of year again. Alcohol flows like water and there’s a lot of temptation to be a very naughty and drunk Santa.

It’s all too easy to make bad choices when there’s free/cheap booze on offer.

But hey! It is fine to let your hair down and enjoy a drink.

However, remember that alcohol is a toxin detoxified by the liver. If you drink more than your liver can deal with, you start to suffer the toxic effects. Way too much alcohol in one evening can cause alcohol poisoning which will land you in the intensive care unit (if you’re lucky enough to make it to hospital).

Every day people make bad decisions when they’ve had too much to drink. They drive their car and get into fights. Perhaps indulge in unprotected sex with strangers. The list goes on.

The consequences can prove pretty far-reaching. Spending too much money, embarrassing yourself in front of friends/colleagues, losing your licence, having an accident, causing serious harm to others and yourself, catching an STI, putting yourself at risk of HIV…

Last night looked like a porn star,  but this morning… 😱

Then there’s waking up next to the person who last night looked like a porn star but this morning looks a little more like the guy from the burger shop (thanks to the beer goggles you were wearing last night). Oh and let’s not forget the terrible hangover and the awkward conversation you have with your boss about why you weren’t at work on Monday.

So while having one more drink may seem like a great idea, it rarely is.

These holidays, have fun, but take care of yourself. Enjoy the festive cheer without wiping yourself out.

And have a Happy New Year! 🎉

From the Archives. Originally published December 24, 2015.

Dr Fiona Bisshop specialises in LGBTI health and writes courtesy of Holdsworth House Medical Centre, Fortitude Valley.

Dr Fiona Bisshop

