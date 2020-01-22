Werribee library drag storytime protest in Melbourne

Police and security guards kept protestors at a distance from attendees at Werribee Library drag storytime today. Police and security also escorted parents and kids attending the event into and out of the library.

Earlier, social media posts called for protests at the event. The worst of the posts came from a ‘patriot’ page since deleted from Facebook for hate speech. Footage of the event seems to indicate members of the ‘patriot’ group did not attend.

Following the event, attendees said the police allowed a silent protest only, conditional on the protestors holding their banners quietly at a distance from parents and children arriving for and leaving the event.

Additionally, police and security escorted attendees into and out of the library.

One protestor took a break from posting memes on Facebook to mention her attendance at the event.

“You will be glad to hear we were a silent, prayerful witness of opposition to this unnecessary attack on the innocence and indoctrination of our beautiful children there today.”

Jasmine Yuen – Australian Christian Lobby

Jasmine Yuen also joined the protest.

Yuen posted on the Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) website about the protest.

“Despite being stared at and verbally abused, we continued our peaceful protest holding up signs and praying, making sure the librarians and the parents got our message.

“Today’s protest won’t be the last. We want to see more parents understand the influence of the radical left has on their children. We want to mobilize more brave parents like those who joined me in the protest.”

Yuen appears to work for the ACL and is sometimes listed as a Victorian contact for the organisation.

Channel 7 coverage – Werribee Library drag storytime

Despite vicious threats from online trolls and previous protests, Drag Queen Annie and Werribee Library proceeded with the event. Annie told Channel 7 News the protests will only encourage drag queens to continue to spread messages of inclusiveness and equality.

