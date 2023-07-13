‘We’re Here’ renewed for fourth season with new hosts

HBO’s hit series We’re Here is officially back for a fourth season, with a brand new crop of queens ready to travel across American towns and change lives forever.

The new cast consists of Jaida Essence Hall, winner of Rupaul’s Drag Race s12; Priyanka, winner of Canada’s Drag Race s1; and Sasha Velour, winner of Rupaul’s Drag Race s9.

The three queens are replacing the hosts of the first three seasons, Eureka, Bob the Drag Queen, and Shangela.

Announcement of the recasting comes just two months after a former castmate of the HBO show alleged Shangela had sexually assaulted him in 2020 during production of the series.

We’re here, we’re queer, get into it

“We have been so inspired by the stories and important work that has been done over the last three seasons of We’re Here,” the three new queens said in a joint statement.

“We look forward to continuing this journey throughout the country to uplift voices, spread love and showcase new stories through the art of drag.

They go on to “thank the entire We’re Here team” for choosing them to join the “life-changing experience”.

The three former hosts, Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela and Eureka also extended their well wishes for the new queens.

“We are extremely grateful for the opportunity we had the past three seasons to travel across the country, share our experiences and connect with all of the courageous individuals who entrusted us with their stories,” said the outgoing hosts.

“Our journey has inspired hope and sparked important conversations while empowering unique voices and opening new doors.

“As we move forward with our exciting individual projects, we welcome Sasha Velour, Priyanka and Jaida Essence Hall, and wish them the best on continuing this work during an increasingly difficult time for the LGBTQ+ community.”

New focus on ‘increased hostility’

According to Nina Rosenstein, EVP, Late Night & Specials Programming, the new season will touch upon the ‘increased hostility’ towards drag queens in recent months:

“With the ongoing aggression towards the LGBTQ+ community, and the increased hostility directed at drag performers, it’s more important than ever for another season of We’re Here,” she says in a statement.

“Time and time again, the series has shown that love is stronger than hate, and we want to continue to uplift the community by showcasing these rich and important stories,” she continues.

“We owe a huge thank you to Bob, Shangela and Eureka for sharing their personal stories and for their incredible contribution over the last three seasons.

“We’re also excited to welcome our three new queens to the We’re Here family and dive into our new season.”

Executive producers of the series, Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram, also thank HBO for their ‘dedication’ to telling LGBTQ+ stories.

“In this increasingly hostile political climate, we are grateful to HBO for their dedication to telling LGBTQ+ stories that meet the moment and document our history,” said Ingram and Warren.

“We are thrilled to expand our drag family and give much needed love to the people on the front lines of hate.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.