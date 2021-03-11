We’re finally getting more of Ryan O’Connell’s Netflix series ‘Special’

Netflix has good and bad news about queer fave Special: the comedy series’ upcoming second season is coming soon but it’ll be the last.

The series, which began in 2019, follows a young gay man with cerebral palsy who branches out from his insular existence to go after the life he really wants.

Advertisements

Ryan O’Connell (pictured left), who is gay and lives with cerebral palsy himself, created, executive produces, writes and stars in the show.

“After two seasons, Special is sadly coming to an end,” Ryan said.

“Thank you to the fans and Netflix for allowing me to make exactly the show I wanted to make and for giving me 30-minute episodes to finish the story.

“Creating this show has been the highlight of my g-damn life.”

In the show’s second season, Ryan “really needs to get his s**t together” according to the official synopsis.

He hasn’t spoken to mum Karen in two months after their fight. His severe writer’s block is also getting him into trouble at work.

But fun, flirty dance instructor Tanner charms Ryan despite not being totally available.

When his writer’s block eventually lifts, he’s inspired to write a long-form piece about disability.

From there, he begins a journey of self-discovery that creates unexpected complications in his relationship with Tanner.

In the second season, all the lead characters “come into their power and realizing they all deserve big gorgeous lives, whether society agrees or not.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan O’Connell (@ryanoconn)

Special is loosely based on Ryan O’Connell’s life story

O’Connell told The Hollywood Reporter that while he wanted to continue the show, the story will “feel complete”.

Advertisements

“Netflix told me pretty early on that it was going to be the final season,” he said.

“I appreciated that because I was able to craft a season that felt very much like a final season.”

The series is loosely based on O’Connell own life and memoir I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves.

The final eight 30-minute episodes of Special will arrive on Netflix on May 20.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.