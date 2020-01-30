We’re finally getting a transgender flag emoji in 2020

A transgender pride flag is finally among the raft of new emoji rolling out to smartphones this year.

The Unicode Consortium is the organisation in charge of standardising the expressive icons across tech platforms.

Advertisements

And today they unveiled 117 new emoji rolling out to smart phone keyboards later this year, including a transgender flag and transgender symbol.

The successful proposal, submitted to Unicode last March with the help of allies at Google and Microsoft, explains why the emoji is needed.

“Adding an emoji illustrative to our life experiences isn’t just about creating technology that should be accessible to everyone,” it reads.

“It’s about fostering culture that is inclusive of users around world.

“National flags, professions, skin tones and gender modifiers are all used to represent personal identity.

“The current emoji offering does not allow for the expression of transgender identity.

“There are ways of expressing LGB within the emoji specification already, but there are no ways to express ‘I am trans’, or to depict transgender life.

“While the acronym LGBT includes transgender people, gender identity is very distinct from sexual identity. Transgender people may be straight, gay, bisexual or lesbian.

“Simply put: sexual orientation is about who you are attracted to and fall in love with; gender identity is about who you are.”

As well as the two transgender emoji, the new additions include some gender-neutral and gender-inclusive options for existing emoji.

There’s a gender-neutral “Mx. Claus”; a man and gender-neutral person in wedding veils; a woman and gender-neutral person wearing tuxedos; and a gender-neutral person holding a baby.

Transgender emoji lovers claim lobster

Advertisements

Last year, a group of UK campaigners in the UK began using the “lobster” emoji in lieu of the transgender flag emoji.

“Unicode granted the Lobster emoji proposal, which argued that people suffered ‘frustration and confusion’ at having to use a shrimp or crab emoji in instead of a lobster,” they said.

“Imagine if that was your gender.

“Emojis are a way for the world to connect, and trans people shouldn’t be left out of the conversation.”

Unicode added the rainbow pride flag to its range of emojis in 2016.

OH MY GOD!!! After, I don’t know how many years, petitioning, putting teams together, pitching and campaigning for a trans flag emoji…. IT’S FINALLY HAPPENING!!!@unicode has announced the trans flag emoji will be released in 2020! 🎉🎊💕 *waves trans flag in celebration* pic.twitter.com/ZleAJWNT0s — Helen🧜🏻‍♀️(⧖) (@mimmymum) January 29, 2020

Getting to see yourself and your pride in technology you use is validation that you are being heard and that your voice matters Some top callouts: Man in veil, Trans flag and Mx. Clausehttps://t.co/gfGpH3tb86 Which are you most excited for?? pic.twitter.com/mCK2yf8VUw — Anna Lytical 🌈👩🏻‍💻👸🏻 (@theannalytical) January 29, 2020

ATTENTION!

The Transgender symbol and flag are coming to emoji keyboards. I REPEAT. The Transgender symbol and flag are coming to emoji keyboards. ❤️ https://t.co/d2KegRDkuM — Caleb Eubanks (@calebteubanks) January 29, 2020

trans flag and trans symbol emoji approved for 2020!!!! pic.twitter.com/gNJl4ZpYF1 — dog girl queen (@16kbps) January 29, 2020

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.