‘We’re back’: Brisbane’s Sportsman Hotel cheers eased restrictions

Brisbane’s Sportsman Hotel has announced a weekend lineup of entertainment as Queensland eases COVID-19 restrictions further.

The Queensland Government announced on Tuesday that some “stage three” restrictions would begin early, at noon on Friday (July 3).

The new rules allow more patrons inside the state’s pubs, restaurants and cafes, with social distancing still required.

Sportsman Hotel manager Chris White told QNews.com.au this means they can welcome more people back to the long-running LGBTIQ venue from Friday.

He said late-night drag performances will return that night, with Miss Synthetique and Shaniqua T-Bone performing at 10:30 and midnight.

Rainbow Karaoke will also return downstairs on Friday in Nellie’s Bunker Bar.

On Saturday (July 4), Wanda d’Parke and Mandy Moobs will perform at 10:30pm and midnight.

Then on Sunday, Chocolate Boxx and Gayleen Tuckwood will perform two shows together earlier in the evening.

White encouraged patrons to follow the Sportsman Hotel’s Facebook page for up-to-date information.

In late March, The Sportsman Hotel closed its doors for the first time ever as the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered Australian pubs and nightclubs.

It later reopened with limited patrons for dinner in May and welcomed drag queens back in early June.

COVID-19 shut down Sportsman Hotel in late March

Under Queensland’s eased restrictions, pubs, restaurants and cafes can welcome more patrons from noon on Friday.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said in general, venues need four square metres of floor space per patron.

However smaller venues less than 200 square metres can welcome 1 person per 2 square metres, up to a maximum of 50 people.

“Patrons will be able to go to the bar to collect your food and drink, meaning faster service at many locations,” Miles said.

“All of these new restrictions, though, require ongoing adherence to physical distancing.”

In Fortitude Valley, the Wickham will also extend its opening hours and welcome more patrons into the venue from Friday (July 3).

The Beat Megaclub is also hoping to reopen from Friday with strict COVID-19 measures.

“Keep an eye out on our media pages for progress as we get [advice] from government departments,” The Beat’s team wrote on Facebook.

“Thanks for your patience through these trying times.”

