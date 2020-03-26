Wendybird social group moves online to keep community connected

Brisbane social group Wendybird have announced they’re moving their activities online to keep the community connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For five years, the Wendybird Collective have brought LGBTIQ community members together with monthly meetups and activities in New Farm and West End.

But with the ongoing coronavirus situation forcing us to remain at home, Wendybird are moving online to beat the self-isolation blues.

“We want to send our love and positive light to anyone who needs it right now,” the group said.

“Whether you’re working on the frontline, at home in isolation or simply feeling the full force of uncertainty, change and unease in the air due to COVID-19.

“At Wendybird, our mission to improve the mental health and wellbeing of the queer communities through connection and belonging, hasn’t changed.

“We’re still here and absolutely dedicated to continuing to provide safer spaces for us to gather in.”

The group said while the response to COVID-19 was evolving fast, meeting in person was deemed too risky.

“We’re hitting the interwebs baby! That’s right Wendybirders, we’re going online!” they announced.

“We gave this a lot of consideration and the Wendybird Collective believes an in-person event will potentially expose many of our queer family to COVID-19.

“So, instead of our usual in-person event, we’ve developed a whole schedule of online events and activities jam packed with queer goodies to keep us connected.”

Wendybird plans three online events over three weeks

The group has announced three online hangouts over the next three weeks on video meeting platform Zoom.

This Saturday (March 28), the group will hold an arts and crafts event. Then in April, Wendybird is planning an online picnic and pet parade and a fun and friendly online trivia game.

The group are also starting online pen pal club to connect community members in self-isolation. And for artists, the group is also offering to share artworks on the Wendybird social media channels.

To find out more about the events and a tutorial on joining the Zoom platform, visit the Wendybird website here.

