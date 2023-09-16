Welcome to Klub Karma

Trikone Australia members perform in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade. Photo: Robert Knapman.

For over a decade, Trikone Australia has been providing social support for LGBTQIA+ individuals of South Asian descent in Australia.

The volunteer-led, non-profit organisation has been cultivating safe and inclusive queer spaces for South Asian communities to connect through since 2007.

These spaces have thrived in the form of picnics, movie nights, discussions, dance parties, theatre productions, and much more.

South Asians affiliated with Trikone trace their ethnicities to countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Fiji, India, Maldives, Mauritius, Myanmar (Burma), Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Tibet.

Earlier this year during Sydney WorldPride, in collaboration with Bali Padda, Trikone Australia presented Sunderella: A Queer Bollywood Cinderella at ARA Darling Quarter Theatre, a heartrending tale of love and acceptance.

The organisation also brought back Bar Bombay for WorldPride – Australia’s biggest queer Bollywood dance party, which featured non-stop Bollywood music, dazzling pyrotechnic displays, and spectacular stage shows headed by sari-clad drag queens and sizzling hunks.

And now, Trikone Australia are turning the heat up once again with Klub Karma.

Bollywood meets S&M

Klub Karma brings a fresh twist to Sydney’s queer nightlife scene – a “Bollywood meets S&M” party, as Trikone Australia Chairperson Kunal Mirchandani describes it to me.

“We really wanted to celebrate Bollywood culture but in a way that was familiar yet unique to Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ clubbing scene,” Kunal says.

“It’s going to be a huge night, we’re so excited!”

The party at Sydney Uni’s Manning Bar seeks to infuse the theatrical grandiosity of Bollywood classics with the gritty sexiness of Sydney’s queer dance parties, inviting partygoers to express themselves however they feel most comfortable and whatever gets them in the mood to dance.

Over 30 performers will be turning the night out, taking to the stage with electrifying Bollywood-inspired acts, including a glamorous cabaret moment and live-singing.

Later in the evening, a show stopping midnight fashion parade takes the spotlight, elevating the atmosphere of extravaganza even more.

Tickets on sale now

Klub Karma will be opening its doors to Sydney’s increasingly vibrant South Asian LGBTQIA+ community and allies on Friday, 22 September at the University of Sydney’s Manning Bar.

Don’t miss out – tickets are available now at Oztix.