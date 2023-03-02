Welcome home: Brisbane’s Proudest Pub reopens

Over the past few months, The Wickham has kept its doors shut as it received the makeover of a lifetime. Now, with its grand reopening just around the corner, they invited QNews inside to take a peek.

The Wickham Hotel is a cultural cornerstone of Brisbane’s LGBTQIA+ community. And after undergoing an extensive, $3.1 million renovation, she’s back and better than ever.

The Wickham is now a reinvigorated space, with a renewed commitment to even more inclusivity and accessibility.

The same Wickham, just better

The ‘new’ Wickham will be a space that is welcoming and accessible for everyone, with features such as new disability-accessible, non-gendered bathrooms, which each have additional cubicles for privacy.

These features aim to make it possible for everyone to enjoy the space and to also feel comfortable while doing so.

Dynamic dining

The Wickham’s revamped menu is another new highlight, with executive chef and culinary genius Dylan Kemp creating an extensive range of delicious options.

The stone-baked pizzas and extended vegan range are sure to be a crowd favourite, and there will also be plenty of options for those with different dietary requirements.

The menu is made for sharing, with an extensive snacks section, lighter bites, and great mains – perfect for mid-week dinners or a cheeky lunch.

The Peacock Room

The Wickham has multiple spaces, each with its own unique character and purpose.

The Peacock Room (formerly known as The Corner Bar) has a transformative atmosphere of luxury and elegance, and now features a large peacock mural as an ode to The Wickham’s iconic peacock, Frankie – gone but never forgotten!

This space will serve delicious cocktails and will also host more intimate events like brunches, comedy nights, and burlesque shows.

The beer garden

At the heart of the venue is The Wickham’s beer garden. Two shipping containers boxing the back of the area have been removed to increase capacity. There is also now a built-in, weatherproof stage and a fully equipped kitchen which houses a bronze behemoth of a stone-baked pizza oven.

The kitchen is decorated with a mural by local LGBTQIA+ artist Banjo Bonfire, which sits across from the existing piece by Kaffein, complementing it perfectly.

Wickham’s Wonderland

The final space to also be getting the Wickham-makeover treatment is the studio on the second floor, now called the Wonderland room.

The Wickham is keeping this one under wraps for now but promises that it has maintained the heritage character of the space while spicing it up with a unique twist!

The space will host club nights, functions, touring DJs, and more.

Joel Devereux

Along with the exciting new spaces also comes some exciting new faces!

The incredible Joel Devereux will be taking over the reins as Late Night Entertainment Manager.

This role will see Joel managing the venue’s entertainment schedule, booking entertainment and working alongside the incredible venue team members to develop entertainment strategies for the venue as well.

“I’m very excited to dive into the new role of Late-Night Entertainment Manager with The Wickham and reinvigorate the venue by embracing our thriving and diverse Queer entertainment scene,” Joel says.

“With ten years of experience with producing events in the local scene, I’m looking forward to working with the team and community to take the entertainment offering at The Wickham to new heights.”

So get ready to relive some cherished memories, and to make many, many more. The Wickham can’t wait to welcome you back home on the 27th of March!

