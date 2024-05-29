‘Welcome here’: New campaign for Logan’s LGBTQIA+ community

Logan City, located south of Brisbane, is one of the only regions in south-east Queensland without a Pride event.

This is despite tens of thousands of people in the growing region identifying as LGBTQIA+. Logan-based not-for-profit arts collective Assorted Grains are hard at work to change this.

The group have launched a new campaign aiming to create visible acceptance and a sense of belonging for Logan City’s diverse rainbow folk.

Assorted Grains President Ali Strachan is the founder of the new Safe Space Logan campaign.

Ali says sadly, research shows a disproportionate number of LGBTQIA+ Aussies experience poorer mental health outcomes.

Discrimination, prejudice and isolation are some of the leading causes of poor mental health, substance abuse and suicidality in the community.

‘Let’s make everyone feel welcome’

Ali said the new Safe Spaces Logan initiative encourages local businesses and organisations to join a new online directory.

Those who join will receive rainbow stickers (below) to make LGBTQIA+ folk feel welcome in Logan’s shared community spaces and when engaging local businesses.

“As a parent of a trans/non-binary son and a questioning daughter, I want them to feel safe and happy going out into their community,” Ali told us.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe, welcome and accepted for who they are.

“We know Logan’s community has a big heart. Let’s make everyone feel welcome.”

The campaign in Logan comes ahead of a major new event, Loud & Proud Logan. The multi-arts festival is in the works in the region for later this year. Watch this space!

Browse the Safe Spaces Logan directory or sign up at the website here.

If you need someone to talk to, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

