Weekend Listening: Alan Jones’ Greatest Hits

Hate him all you like, but not without listening to Alan Jones’ Greatest Hits: Love Changes Everything, I Am Australian & THE SECRET BOOTLEG RECORDINGS!

There’s much less opportunity to hear Alan Jones these days. Since his retirement from 2GB and after Sky News showed him the door, he’s mainly available on his own digital channel. But Alan Jones’ Greatest Hits remain available and we’ve collected them here for your listening pleasure.

Love Changes Everything

Listen to his remarkable rendition of Love Changes Everything.

“Love changes everything, hands and faces, earth and sky,” croons a man who obviously believes everything can change except the climate.

Jones sang the song at the 2010 Talent Development Project Graduation Ceremony. As a sponsor of the Talent Development Project, he asked to perform at the event.

What could they do? Grin and bear it or tell him to fck off and lose future sponsorship dollars?

I Am Australian

Jones probably got the taste for public performance the year before when he appeared in Andre Rieu’s concert at Sydney’s Acer Stadium.

That was a treat. Alan ‘Cronulla Riots’ Jones unironically warbling Australia’s most popular anthem to diversity and inclusion. He didn’t change a word, serenading himself as ‘the daughter of a digger’ and a bushie and battler. Please, no one mention the $10.5 million Sydney apartment or $17.5 million country estate.

From the very first line, those lyrics emanating from Jones gave anyone with half a brain pause for thought. But of course, people with even half a brain are not the target audience.

“I came from the Dreamtime, from the dusty red-soil plains. I am the ancient heart; the keeper of the flame – I stood upon the rocky shores, I watched the tall ships come. For forty thousand years I’ve been… the first Australian.”

The Secret Recordings!

“Hello, I’m Alan Jones and it gives me the absolute shits to report that I’ll be back on Monday morning with all you fckwits.”

Finally, listen to the recordings Jones never wanted you to hear! What does he really think of his audience?

