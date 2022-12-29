‘Wednesday’ cast, creators are open to exploring “Wenclair”

The cast and creators of Wednesday have responded to calls from fans to include a wlw storyline.

Wednesday, which is executive produced by Tim Burton, follows the titular character (Jenna Ortega) as she attends the mysterious Nevermore Academy.

The show has proven to be incredibly popular, debuting at number one on Netflix with 341.2 million hours viewed.

Ortega’s portrayal of the beloved character has also been praised, and an iconic dance scene has since gone viral.

However, for fans, the shipping of Wednesday with her werewolf roommate Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers) has become a significant part of the fandom.

Dubbed “Wenclair”, fans have taken to social media to share illustrations and video edits that ship the pair as a couple.

‘People want to see powerful women with powerful women’

At the show’s red carpet premiere, Ortega shared her thoughts on “Wenclair” in an interview with Pride.

“In a perfect world, we would have been a thing,” she said.

Ortega also spoke about her character becoming a queer icon.

“I think because she’s a badass. She’s cool, she’s got a nice sense of style, but she’s somebody who embraces her differences and isn’t out to please anybody,” she said.

“I feel like that’s really, really powerful thing to see. I feel like people want to see powerful women with powerful women.”

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, creators Al Gough and Miles Millar gave further insight into the future of their relationship and did not discount a future romantic entanglement.

“For us, this show also is really about this female friendship with Wednesday and Enid really being at the centre of that. The fact that they really connected with audiences, it has been really gratifying,” Gough said.

“We’re not gonna discount anything, and, obviously, sometimes characters reveal themselves, which is the fun thing we love about television, that its an organic journey,” Millar said.

While the two creators refrained from confirming a future “Wenclair” romance, they did admit that they are “open to anything.”

“We have a roadmap, and we’d like to have routes along that map that take you in unexpected directions. So we’re open to everything. We wanna explore that friendship in every way,” Millar explained.

Wednesday season one is available to stream on Netflix.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au.